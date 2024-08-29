Beloved island band to close out Concerts in the Park series

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Jacob Bain (right) is the soulful frontman of Trolls Cottage. (Pete Welch photo.)

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Concerts in the Park, a summertime free concert series that has packed Ober Park with some of its biggest crowds ever this year, will offer its final show of the year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, headlined by the legendary Vashon band, Trolls Cottage.

The concert series is presented by Vashon Park District in partnership with Vashon Events.

“Trolls Cottage will no doubt get islanders up and dancing during its show,” said Pete Welch, of Vashon Events, who promised that the band would play songs from its latest album, old favorites and a few new surprises.

All the band’s members, including its frontman Jacob Bain, grew up on Vashon Island. Their catchy, soul-rooted dance music is filled with lyrics that reference Vashon and the Northwest but also express a broader perspective on global challenges.

The event is expected to be a reunion for many fans of the band, of all ages, both from Vashon and off-island, said Welch.

Opening for the band will be Vashon local Natasha Popova, a violinist who performs worldwide. Her performance is part of Vashon Events’ “New Voices” program, which showcases emerging talent in the island music scene.

Popova started to play violin at the age of 5. Classically trained at the prestigious Gnessin Russian Academy of Music, she won many regional and international violin competitions in Russia and Spain.

She has performed as a soloist with major symphony orchestras in Russia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, collaborated with several recognized artists, and also appeared in several movies and a Russian National TV series.

Concert-goers should bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and picnics to enjoy at the show, but leave their dogs at home, as canines are not allowed at Ober Park. Alcohol and smoking are also not permitted.

Don’t have time to make dinner? Don’t worry, Iyad’s Syrian Grill will be at the park on Thursday, serving up delectable Middle Eastern cuisine.

To find out more, visit vashonevents.org.