Commentary: Jazzed to play at nightly dinners

At the weeknight meal program offered at the Vashon Presbyterian Church, held by the Vashon Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness (IFCH), diners often get more than just a meal — they are treated to the sound of live music.

Our trio of musicians has collaborated with Kathi Boroughs Ray and Tiffany Meldal-Johnsen of the IFCH Meals program to bring live music to the dinner one or more nights a week.

For many years, Marsha Morse has played piano and organ for the church, and I joined her on flute during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bea Mann joined us last year with her African drumming. Marsha plays nightly, but together we play mostly jazz — old and new, but also some blues and spirituals.

Marsha and I met at the Jazz Workshop, in the 1990s, where mostly adults, some of whom had just classical training, wanted to try playing jazz. The Jazz Workshop brought in different instructors, including legendary Seattle trumpeter Jim Knapp, who resided here at the time, and Jeff Bush, who taught Brazilian rhythm. We also had a swing lesson, and did our own instruction among the group as we tried to learn different jazz scales and chords.

We musicians also met at our different homes, and during one New Year’s, our families joined in during a several-day power outage.

Marsha continued with the jazz workshop in the following years as she pursued her career and became a captain with Washington State Ferries. She has played for many congregations and the Portage Fill band, among other groups. Both Marsha and I played classical piano as kids. She continues to excel in reading music. Bea Mann also plays with a jazz group and is a longtime student of musician Gordy Ryan.

I put my flute down when my daughter was little and I was commuting to work. After my daughter entered middle school, I picked up my flute again. Improvisation came more naturally when playing with a longtime partner, Scott, who was a jukebox of rock, folk, and blues on his guitar and vocals. I rarely pulled out sheet music; I would just play. We would jam at home, with friends, and then when traveling. He’d play everywhere — including the airport waiting areas. After he and I were no longer together, Marsha and I circled back in touch.

Improvising is like composing in the moment, no matter the song. It’s like writing a song within a song. And as an accompanist on the flute, it allows the freedom to just play. When playing the same song over, the improvisation — your creation — can be incorporated into the song. A flute teacher tried to teach me improv, but the instruction didn’t work for me as much as I wanted it to; the real success (or breakthrough) came out of the blue while playing rock and roll. For me, those improv skills have translated to many genres. Playing melodies and harmonizing by ear have also built a good foundation for my improvisation.

There are more island women who are jazz musicians — including Maggie Laird, Monica Shley, Christine Goehring, Dianne Krouse — to name just a few!

IFCH dinners are a welcoming community event where people dance or play along. It’s been a pleasure to play at those dinners. If you have ideas on playing jazz, please contact me at sunstance@gmail.com. Stay tuned for more on women in jazz, and listen to “Women in Jazz” from The Moody Hours on Voice of Vashon; a link to the December 6 show can be found at voiceofvashon.org/moody-hour.

Andrea Walker is a jazz musician and artist on Vashon Island.