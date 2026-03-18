Letters to the editor | March 19 edition

Sitting in the harsh discomfort — together

I think we can all agree that the question “how are you?” carries two distinct layers right now: how you are as you move through your daily life, and how you are being affected by what is unfolding on the world stage. These two layers are not separate, and I have had to acknowledge that I underestimated just how deeply the latter reaches into the former.

Some of us are in disbelief that the information revealed in the Epstein files has been so easily dismissed by those in power. Others are not surprised — because it simply affirms what we already know about the systems and structures that govern our society.

The response from those in power — to dismiss and disbelieve survivors — is a stark reminder that the systems enabling and excusing sexual assault against children, youth, and adults are thriving with far too few safeguards. When all someone in power has to do is say “no, I didn’t” to make an accusation disappear, how can any survivor feel truly heard, believed, or valued?

In this climate, survivors have little to no incentive to come forward. I am deeply moved by the accounts of Epstein’s victims — how many times they have had to retell their stories just to take one small step toward being believed. Every retelling is another act of re-traumatization. That is not justice. That is not healing.

In moments when hope feels far away, please know: we are here. We believe you. We are committed to supporting your journey toward healing and autonomy. Our DOVE family is sending love to every member of this community. Please do not hesitate to reach out.

We will be providing some spaces in the next few months for discussions, healing silence, and shared understanding. This will be on our website (vashondoveproject.org) and follow us on social media.

Heidi Jackson

Executive Director, The DOVE Project

Cheers to Aspen

Cheers to Aspen Anderson for her excellent work at The Beachcomber since becoming editor late last year.

I was editor of The Beachcomber from October 2023 through August 2025. Having spent the last decade as a newspaper journalist, now journalism educator, I know well the challenges that come with leading a small newsroom in a small town.

A local journalist is often tasked with helping their community make sense of its most painful, sensitive moments. We rely on the public’s encouragement and criticism to help us course-correct, and we rely on our own intuition to do what feels right when others disagree.

As one of my favorite songs puts it: “Don’t fall for all the blame, don’t rely on the applause.”

Aspen’s reporting on Vashon has been intelligent, vital and unflinching. She has, with much grace, made difficult and courageous decisions in pursuit of informing the island. I am proud of her, and proud of The Beachcomber under her leadership.

Vashon is a special place, and its superb hometown newspaper is part of what makes it so special. Please keep sharing your feedback — the criticism and the praise — with Aspen and with The Beachcomber.

Please also remember that the paper’s staff, past and present, are people who care so deeply about the island despite the low pay and chronic stress endemic to their industry.

Alexander Bruell

Stop taxing the poor

Stop taxing the poor doesn’t have the same ring to it as “Tax the Rich”. That said, as the state with the second most regressive tax system in the country, the Washington Legislature has a unique opportunity to positively move the needle away from regressive taxes this year.

I never have been a fan of a state income tax. However, I concede it may be time for a tax on millionaire income, but only if it is revenue neutral. The nearly $4 billion in projected revenue could provide significant relief to low and middle income families by using ALL the proceeds to reduce our most regressive tax, the sales tax.

The State’s share of the sales tax could be reduced from 6.50% to less than 5.50%. Rather than providing minimal benefits to certain groups, all the economically disadvantaged citizens would benefit with no additional cost to administer programs to distribute the few crumbs the Legislature would choose to share from this windfall.

This is a truly historic moment. The question is whether the Legislature and Governor will do what is best for their citizens.

Scott Harvey

Save our seals

Come help save the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) by voting on a motion put forth by an informal island group Save Our Seals at the Vashon-Maury Community Council (V-MCC) this Thursday the 19th. The Marine Mammal Modernization Act is waiting in the federal government to be introduced, and two bills from Washington State could propel that act out onto the floor of Congress. Thankfully, our bills did not pass, but they will be back.

The Washington bills, HJM 4004 and SJM 8013, claim that sea lions and seals are eating an outsized number of endangered Chinook salmon as they return to the rivers to spawn. Fishing interests are asking the federal government to amend the MMPA to allow for expanded killing of sea lions and seals anywhere in Washington waters with the goal of reducing their populations. By asking for changes to the MMPA, we will have no control over how the MMPA is re-written by industry interests for all marine mammals including whales and dolphins.

It’s hard to believe seals and sea lions aren’t hurting the recovery of Chinook salmon when we witness them at the Columbia river dam, or at the Ballard Locks gorging themselves. But from 2019-2023 the Army Corps of Engineers estimates that commercial, recreational and tribal fishing took an average of 1,083,265 fish in the Columbia river while sea lions ate 3,618 at the dam, or .28%. There is no scientific evidence that the 457 animals we have killed since 2008 have had any effect on salmon recovery. The Chinook continue to decline. Pinnipeds are opportunistic feeders, and they eat a wide variety of fish, including fish that prey on salmon.

In addition to all the conservation work done for salmon, the biggest factor we can control that has the most impact is over fishing, and the over production of hatchery salmon. Lets not scape-goat seals and sea lions because it’s easy. Make your voice heard this Thursday, and vote yes to oppose bills that would hurt these beautiful animals that continue to need our protection.

Celina Yarkin