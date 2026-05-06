Amidst a season of gray whale deaths, Singer is on the Rise

Singer the whale’s sculpture, shown in progress, will soon be suspended in the atrium of Vashon Center for the Arts.

Singer the whale’s sculpture takes shape with the help of local artist Ela Lamblin and volunteers. The sculpture, part of a partnership between Vashon Nature Center and Vashon Center for the Arts, will be suspended in VCA’s atrium in mid-June.

When Singer the gray whale washed ashore on Vashon Island in April 2024, his migration ended at Vashon’s edge. But for scientists, students, artists and island residents, another journey began.

Since then, students have studied his bones, scientists have placed his death in the context of a changing ocean, Vashon Nature Center and Vashon Center for the Arts have deepened their partnership, and volunteers, island businesses and local artist Ela Lamblin have helped turn a stranding into a permanent public artwork and a commitment to positive action.

Singer’s story is not only local. His death came during a troubling period for gray whales on the West Coast. Every spring, gray whales undertake the longest migratory journey of any mammal. After fasting through the winter in their calving grounds in Mexico, they swim north to summer feeding grounds in the Arctic, where they receive most of the food they need to survive.

Singer died in April 2024 on his way north, a casualty of starvation at the end of what was recorded as an unusual mortality event for gray whales. This year, whales are again succumbing to starvation and stranding in higher-than-average numbers. So far, two whales have stranded in Oregon and more than a dozen have died in Washington, according to Cascadia Research Collective, the research organization whose staff also conducted the necropsy on Singer.

Once touted as a success story, gray whales were federally delisted after their populations were saved from the brink of extinction following decades of commercial whaling. But now, their numbers are plummeting again for a different reason.

While boom-and-bust cycles during migrations have been recorded in the past, and gray whales have recovered, researchers are worried because current mortality cycles are longer and more frequent. That has not allowed gray whale populations to rebound and likely signals a more permanent change in food availability in the Arctic. Gray whales now mark a call for climate action.

For Bianca Perla, Vashon Nature Center’s founder and co-director, Singer’s story has inspired her to think more deeply about meaningful climate action.

“Singer’s story is just one of many that show us that climate change is a reality right now, whether we choose to prioritize doing something about it or not,” Perla said. “Our appreciation for Singer has made all of us at the nature center feel more committed to climate action through our love for the natural world, including humanity, and especially our youth.”

Perla said young people will live with the consequences of decisions being made now, which makes it important that they have a voice in local climate planning.

This fall, Vashon Nature Center plans to help launch a youth climate council, giving young people a role in shaping upcoming local planning efforts around coastal climate hazards, King County and Vashon climate action work, and Maury Island Aquatic Reserve management.

“When all ages work together on real-life issues like these, it relieves some of that feeling of hopelessness because we concentrate on cooperation and on the love and wonder for the world that motivates us to create positive changes,” Perla said. “Including youth in climate resilience planning can also elevate the unique perspectives and creativity of young minds and help us all think outside the box for better solutions.”

Singer’s sculpture, designed and built by Lamblin, will be installed in the Vashon Center for the Arts’ atrium in mid-June. The sculpture will not be an ordinary museum articulation of bones, but rather an artist’s interpretation of the form, scale and living presence of a gray whale that has come to mean so much to so many.

In honor of Singer, Vashon Nature Center and Vashon Center for the Arts will kick off a year of events and opportunities to learn more about whales and the ocean, and to participate in positive climate actions.

On June 5, Vashon Center for the Arts will showcase students’ sketches of Singer’s bones during the First Friday Art Cruise. The work came out of Vashon Nature Center’s Scientists in Schools program last spring, which introduced freshmen biology and marine science students to biological illustration using Singer’s actual bones. Singer’s sculpture is scheduled to be installed the following week. VCA’s regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

On June 14, the 18th annual Low-Tide Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Point Robinson Park. The free, family-friendly event invites the community to explore the beach, learn from beach naturalists and connect with community partners focused on marine conservation.

Also on June 14, VCA will host Singer’s sculpture reveal from 1 to 4 p.m. The sculpture — billed as Vashon’s Whale and the island’s newest icon — will be on display for the next five years. It can be viewed during open gallery hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Those who want to learn more about gray whales can attend Vashon Nature Center’s whale ambassador training, with the option of becoming a volunteer docent who will share Singer’s story with others. Sign-ups are available at vashonnaturecenter.org/events.

Community members can also support Vashon Nature Center’s final fundraising push to raise Singer. The organization is seeking the remaining $50,000 needed for the project. Donations can be made at vashonnaturecenter.org/donate.

Maria Metler is the education director at the Vashon Nature Center.