Happenings | May 7 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

World Migratory Bird Day: Vashon Bird Alliance will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 9, at the Vashon Farmers Market. Organizers said mid-April through mid-May typically brings peak migration, with many birds traveling at night and navigating by the moon and stars. Visit the VBA booth to learn more and celebrate spring migration.

Ramona Bennett Bill event: The Vashon Island Unitarian Universalists and partner organizations will host “A Special Afternoon with Ramona Bennett Bill” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Lewis Hall behind Burton Community Church. Bennett Bill (Puyallup), a longtime tribal leader, activist and author of Fighting for the Puyallup, will share stories from her life, discuss the fight for tribal sovereignty and treaty rights, and read from her book. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Electronics recycling: Zero Waste Vashon will hold its annual electronics recycling event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, at Vashon High School, in partnership with the Vashon Park District. The event accepts electronics and empty printer ink cartridges. A full list of accepted items is available at www.zerowastevashon.org/event.

Kite Day and lighthouse tours: Point Robinson Park will host its annual Kite Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, with a free giveaway of 100 kites for children while supplies last. The event also marks the opening day for Point Robinson Lighthouse tours, led by Captain Joe Wubbold III, U.S. Coast Guard (ret.). Tours will run from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday from May 10 through mid-September. The event is free and open to the public.

Garden club meeting: The Vashon-Maury Island Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 11, at the Bethel Church gym. Following a brief business meeting, guest speaker Mike Brown will discuss Vashon-Maury Island geology and how it relates to local soils. The meeting is open to the public.

Brown Briefly: Libby Watson, campaign manager for No Hate in Washington State, will join Brown Briefly at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, on Voice of Vashon, 101.9 FM. Hosts Truman O’Brien, Bruce Haulman, Kevin Jones, Craig Beles and Amy Drayer said the conversation will focus on two initiatives headed for the November ballot that Watson says would impact transgender rights.

Indivisible Vashon meeting: Indivisible Vashon will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Vashon United Methodist Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said the meeting will take a “job fair” format, with opportunities to learn about the group and ways to get involved locally.

Blood drive: BloodWorks Northwest will hold a blood drive from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Farcy Memorial Training Center, 10019 SW Bank Road, in the small and large classrooms.

DSHS van visit: The DSHS van will be on Vashon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, parked outside the Presbyterian Church on Vashon Highway. Staff can accept paperwork, help with reviews and provide EBT cards, and organizers encouraged residents to check in due to expanded work requirements.

Boating knots class: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Basic Knots for Boaters,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session will cover knot-tying instruction and practice, including “eight knots every sailor should know” recommended by the American Sailing Association, with time for hands-on practice. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Public health assistance: King County Public Health staff will offer help signing up for or updating health insurance from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Vashon Library. Assistance will also be available for EBT food benefits and ORCA Lift reduced-fare cards.

Volunteers needed to place flags: Community volunteers are invited to help set flags at veterans’ graves in preparation for Memorial Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Vashon Cemetery. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves. To get involved contact: 98070cemeterycommissioner@gmail.com or visit vashoncemetery.org/special-events.

Memorial Day: A Memorial Day veterans ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Vashon Cemetery. Guided walking tours in partnership with the Vashon Heritage Museum will follow at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., highlighting the veterans buried at the cemetery and local history.

Community Meals hiring: The IFCH Community Meals Program is hiring a permanent staff member to help with meal setup and cleanup, with some light cooking. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Fridays are cooking days with an earlier start time. Pay is $23 an hour. For details, contact Brownie Carver at 206-795-6488.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

How to library: The Vashon Library will host “How to Library!” from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, covering Libby, library accounts, and how to stream movies and TV for free. The session includes time for questions, with snacks and warm beverages provided. Presented in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center and sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Tech tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Fiber arts meetup: The Vashon Library will host a fiber arts meetup from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Participants are invited to bring knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross-stitch, felting or other projects to share ideas and work together. No experience is required. Youth and adults are welcome; children 12 and younger must attend with an adult. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Healing mindful movement: “Healing Mindful Movement from the Inside” will be held from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, in the Ober Park exercise room. The 45-minute classes are taught by Lynelle Sjoberg in partnership with the Vashon Park District.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. All levels are welcome, seated or standing.

Blue Zones program: GenCare Lifestyle will host “Secrets of the Blue Zones and Longevity” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, featuring a video presentation by Dan Buettner and light refreshments inspired by the Blue Zones Cookbook.

Computer Club: Computer Club with Michael O’Donnell will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Participants are encouraged to bring questions and laptops.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com. Water District 19’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: King County Cemetery District’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the district office, 19631 Singer Road SW.