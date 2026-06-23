Arts Briefs

From left to right: Vyacheslav Gryaznov, Rexa Han, Daria Kiseleva and Konstantin Soukhovetski are the renowned stars of the 2026 edition of PianoFête.

What trans joy sounds like

Celebrate Pride month with the Seattle Trans and Non binary Chorus Ensemble (STANCE), who will perform their Spring 2026 concert, “What Trans Joy Sounds Like,” at 7:30 p.m on Thursday, June 25 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The performance blends contemporary choral works with pop and Broadway pieces, honoring identity, connection and the beauty of togetherness through song.

STANCE is Seattle’s first and only all-trans and non binary choir whose mission is to create a vocal community by and for transgender and non binary singers, free from gendered expectations.

For more information about the concert and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

One thing after another

Vashon-based theatre company, “Ghost Boat Theatre,” will run it’s inaugural show, “One Thing After Another,” between June 26-28 at Open Space for Arts & Community. The production is a one-act ensemble comedy based on Homer’s “The Odyssey” — bringing a fast-paced, absurd twist to the iconic tale. The show will include a live band, inventive sets, puppets and props, taking audiences on a journey through stormy seas from Mount Olympus to several mysterious islands.

For more details and to purchase tickets visit openspacevashon.com.

XO, Edie

Professionally trained ballet dancer turned drag artist, EDIE, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Best known as the “mistress of sensuality,” and called “dazzling,” by Time Out New York, EDIE emceed Cirque du Soleil’s hit show ZUMANITY in Las Vegas for 13 years. EDIE has performed on Broadway, at the iconic drag festival Wigstock, the MTV Video Music Awards and has appeared on “Sex and the City.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Some’tet featuring Michael Whitmore

Join Some’tet for an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Durong. Blending elements like west-coast cool jazz, South American rhythms and soulful vocals, the group’s inventive sound is always fresh for audiences. The event is 21 plus with limited seating, so arrive early. For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

For the final performance of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, Annalisa Pappano, William Simms and Jeffrey Cohan will play an afternoon of baroque-style music at noon on Monday, June 29 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Exploring the transition to baroque music through the 17th century, the trio will play on treble viol, flutes and the 17th century guitar. The event is free for all, with a suggested donation.

Summer arts fest 2026

The first exhibition round of the ninth annual Vashon Summer Fest will welcome visitors for an opening reception between 5-8 p.m. on July 3 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Vashon Summer Fest is an annual celebration of Vashon’s artists and creators, showcasing three rotating exhibits over the course of the summer.

The first exhibition will feature a variety of island artists producing work across various mediums and styles.

Admission to the reception is free for all. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Jam in the atrium

The ongoing series, “Jam in the Atrium,” where bassist Bruce Phares performs with special guests will return at 1 p.m. on July 5 at Vashon Center for the Arts. This iteration’s special guests are pianist Josh Rawlings and saxophonist Alexey Nikolaev.

A Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning recording artist, Rawlings has toured with Mackelmore and Allen Stone, and has appeared at several major music venues and festivals.

An acclaimed artist in the region’s jazz scene, Nikolaev has performed with Greta Matassa as well as Bruce Phares, and has become one of the most sought-after players in the area.

For more information about the event, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

PianoFête

PianoFête 2026, featuring internationally acclaimed artists Vyacheslav Gryaznov, Daria Kiseleva, Rexa Han and Konstantin Soukhovetski, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 8 to 11, at Vashon Center for the Arts.

PianoFête, now in its fifth year as a signature event for VCA, is a beloved and rare festival devoted to two-piano repertoire.

Transforming Vashon Island into a high-summer celebration of the piano, PianoFête boasts two Steinway concert grands played by four virtuoso artists in thrilling combinations over the course of four nights. The week culminates in an expanded final-night concert with both live and virtual orchestras bringing the festival to a close.

PianoFête 2026, as curated by award-winning pianist, transcriber and composer Vyacheslav Gryaznov, will showcase a repertoire that travels from Old World legend to American celebration — all revealing the power and versatility of the piano as a musical instrument. For more information and tickets to single concerts ($42 for adults and free for youth), visit vashoncenterforthearts.org. All-access passes (free for youth and $125 for adults) can also be purchased at the VCA box office (open 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) or by calling 206-259-3007.

Seattle Chamber Music Society summer festival

As part of their 2026 summer festival, the Seattle Chamber Music Society will perform between 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The evening of music will feature beloved works including Dvorak’s “American” quartet, Beethoven’s Op. 18 No. 1 and more, performed by an ensemble of celebrated musicians.

The Seattle Chamber Music Society is guided by the mission of celebrating live chamber music through performances in welcoming and accessible formats. The summer 2026 festival brings that mission to Vashon, giving islanders a chance to experience world-class music up close.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

VIVA member show

Vashon Island Visual Artist’s (VIVA) 9th annual member show — which will take place between September 4-27 — is calling for artists to submit entries by July 17. The show, “Best of Vashon,” will celebrate the variety and quality of visual artists on the island, inviting artists to submit their best creations. The show is open to all current VIVA members, and those interested in submitting work can join or renew their membership before the deadline to participate. For more information and to fill out an entry form, visit VIVArtists.com.