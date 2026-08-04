Aerial Festival brings circus arts to Vashon

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An aerialist hangs in the air while wrapped in silks during a Saturday performance. (Kent Phelan Photo)

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Aerialists spun, climbed and swept through the air at Open Space for Arts & Community on Saturday during the 14th annual Open Air Aerial Festival.

Bringing together local performers, UMO School students and acclaimed visiting artists from across the region, around 250 islanders got a front-row view to more than 11 aerial performances.

While the event was originally planned for the Great Lawn, it was later moved indoors due to wind forecasts of 15 mph that would have jeapordized performers’ safety.

“I am left with is extreme gratitude for our incredible team for making such a swift move to keep everyone safe and Steffon Moody for jumping in to carry the show,” producer Janet McAlpin said in a statement.

Seated in front of the stage, dozens of islanders lounged on blankets and in chairs, bringing the feel of a picnic indoors.

Kicking the event off, Vashon-based band the Mortgage Lifters strummed and sang swing-inspired tunes, and co-poet laureates C. Hunter Davis and Iris Dawn Spring gave a curated reading.

Under a spotlight and against a dramatic black backdrop, aerial performers climbed up ropes, wrapped themselves in silks, and hung from the air in both solo and partner performances.

“We host countless events throughout the year, but there is something special about Open Air,” producer Janet McAlpin said in a press release. “It’s Open Space’s gift to the community. … Our main goal is to bring our island community together to celebrate the unbreakable bond between arts and community.”

For more information about Open Space for Arts & Community, and to see event schedules, visit openspacevashon.com.