The News in Brief

Segments of the new radio show, History Worth Hearing, will include interviews with exhibit curators, stories from local history buffs, an island trivia quiz, and excerpts from historical newspapers.

Health insurance enrollment

A new health insurance enrollment period is taking place from Feb. 15 to May 15.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, and all of its impacts on jobs, many people suddenly need to get health insurance. (More than 600,000 people in Washington State do not have health insurance.)

If you buy a plan through the Health Exchange, you may qualify for federal help paying your premium. Find out more at wahealthplanfinder.org. If you have lost your job or have less income, you might qualify for Apple Health, the free Washington State health insurance.

The cost of insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder is based on income and family size. Another resource is available by contacting Miguel Urquiza, who works for King County Public Health. He can sign people up for Health Insurance, Food Stamps and ORCA Lift. He speaks Spanish and can be trusted with information about sensitive issues. Contact him at miguel.urquiza@kingcounty.gov, or call 206-477-6965 or 206-491-3761. — Hilary Emmer

Judd Creek Bridge project

The three-week-long project, expected to start March 8, will require a full, around-the-clock closure of Vashon Hwy. between SW Burton Drive and SW 204th Street. Local access will be maintained throughout construction. More details and a detour map is located at kingcounty.gov/depts/local-services/roads/judd-creek-bridge.aspx.

Additionally, the road will be closed to through traffic from SW 204th St. to SW Burton Drive; access to businesses and homes will be maintained throughout construction; local access will be possible from the north or south. Travelers may not use the bridge to get over Judd Creek. Due to the narrow work zone, no pedestrians or bicyclists may use the bridge at any time during the 23-day closure.

The detour will add an extra five minutes to the typical trip. Package deliveries, US mail and waste collection will be maintained throughout construction, though deliveries and mail may be out of sequence. Delivery drivers must enter the local access zone from the north or the south and may not use Judd Creek Bridge to connect across the creek. — Hilary Emmer

New radio show at Voice of Vashon

What’s old is new again, at least for the Vashon Heritage Museum’s new radio show, History Worth Hearing. The program, which premieres on March 5, will air on Voice of Vashon, KVSH, 101.9 FM. The producer and host is island humorist Chris Austin. You may have already heard him on his long-running, irreverent weekly broadcast of The Mostly True Radio Show.

“I’ve been a life-long history nerd,” said Austin. “I hope to have a show that is both educational and entertaining.” But Austin admits it’s not a solitary endeavor. “I am in awe of the Heritage Museum’s volunteers and staff with their depth of knowledge and professionalism. They have been very generous with their time and expertise. ”

Segments will include interviews with exhibit curators, stories from local history buffs, an island trivia quiz, and excerpts from historical newspapers. Austin notes, “This is the first radio show the Heritage Museum has presented and in its first episode we will present a review of the first issue of the first newspaper on the island, Oliver Van Olinda’s 1892 Island Home.”

Helping with the presenting duties will be a rotating co-host. The goal is to tell Vashon stories in a relaxed conversational way. “When you cannot see the speaker, I think a dialogue keeps the listener more engaged than a monologue,” according to Austin. “We also want the show to be a dialogue with the community. We want to know what Islanders are interested in learning about Vashon and Maury Islands, and we want Islanders to know about the many stories with which they may not be familiar.” The Heritage Museum has created an email, radio@vashonheritage.org, where anyone can ask questions and make comments.

History Worth Hearing will air on the first Friday of every month at 3 p.m. An encore will be broadcast the following Friday at the same time.

Islanders urged to take important surveys