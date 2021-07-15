Community-Focused Events Offer a Weekend of Fun

The Tom Stewart Memorial Car Show will rev up again this year, opening to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Vashon Center for the Arts parking lot (Paul Rowley Photo).

Vashon’s Strawberry Festival has been held yearly for more than a century, exhibiting local skills, creativity, and community-building efforts over the course of a wonderful weekend of fun and celebration. Now, the Vashon-Maury Island Chamber of Commerce and partners are prepared to host the Festival again.

Keeping with the theme of the 2021 Strawberry Festival — “For Vashon, By Vashon” — a variety of Vashon groups and businesses have gotten into the festival spirit by hosting activities and events throughout the weekend.

Friday, July 16

From 6 to 10 p.m. the Vashon Heritage Museum will be open to the public to preview the gardens of their upcoming exhibition, “Natural Wonder: An Island Shaped by Water,” as well as for a special IMAX-style screening of “Whale People: Protectors of the Sea.”

The theatrical production of “ART” by Drama Dock runs from July 15 to 18 (Thursday to Sunday) with performances each night at 7:30 p.m. plus a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Vashon Center for the Arts. Tickets are available online at vashoncenterforthearts.org or at the door.

If you’re looking for live music on Friday night, there’s plenty to choose from at Snapdragon, Sugar Shack, and Vashon Community Pub. Snapdragon and Debra Heesh will present a weekend of shows from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, they begin at 4:30 p.m. with Kat Eggleston and end late in the evening with Little Creatures, a Talking Heads cover band that will have you on your feet. See Snapdragon’s Facebook page for a complete list of their weekend lineup.

At 7:30 p.m. Sugar Shack welcomes Black Tone, a KEXP favorite — twins Evan and Cedric Walker’s band — for some rock ‘n’ roll. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday ($10 cover charge) Two Story Zori’s Reggae will play at Vashon Community Pub.

Saturday, July 17

Musical selections and family fun continue throughout Saturday, in addition to continuous music at the Festival Main Stage located at the Vashon Market IGA parking lot (see a detailed lineup schedule at VashonChamber.com).

Join the “Bill Burby 39 ½” 5K Fun run starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the VES fields by the Harbor School. New changes/modifications for the race include:

A new course, starting and ending at the VES Fields (Harbor School).

A 5K run and walk options only (no 10K this year).

Lower prices: $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Awards only to the top three overall finishers (men and women). Sign-up online at billburbyrace.com, or show up at VES Fields on race day.

Mukai Farm and Garden will be open all day for a picnic by the pond, children’s activities, swing music by the Maggie Laird Trio, and strawberry shortcake served by Vashon Rotary. For additional information, go to mukaifarmandgarden.org.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Island Green Tech and Whole Vashon Project will offer “Thanks Plankton,” an interactive educational display where kids can learn about the significance of plankton and the climate. Amazingly, 75% of the oxygen we breathe comes from plankton. And these microscopic creatures are capable of so much more. Visitors can examine live Plankton through microscopes, see Plankton videos, and paint their own Planktonic artwork on canvas at the booth. A seven-foot Plankton sculpture will serve as a preview of the larger Plankton exhibition, which is set to open in October at the Vashon Center for the Arts.

More activities are set up along SW 174th St, across the street from Hinge Gallery, on the south side of the building that previously housed Intuitive Arts. You can also head on over to Island Queen for children’s activities and raffles on both Saturday and Sunday.

Put on your cowboy hat and square dance with the Vashon Square Dancers from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pandora’s Box. Caller Susan Michaels will be joined by the band Frog Holler for this all-ages dance. $5 cover, kids are free.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the Snapdragon Southend Stage will feature a full musical line-up with local talent Kate Atwell, and the night will close with DJ dance music. From 1 to 5:00 pm. Vashon Community Pub also has a Saturday musical lineup.

Be sure to stop by the Village Green for the fabulous VIGA Farmer Market. Fresh, locally grown food, artisan booths, food and more can be found there. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Drama Dock continues the “ART” show run, with a performance at 7:30 p.m. at Vashon Center for the Arts. Tickets can be purchased at the door. While you are there, be sure to check out the Summer Arts Fest in the gallery.

Sunday, July 18

The Tom Stewart Memorial Car Show will have awesome cars, fun and music. All cars will be staged at 9 a.m. and open to the public for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vashon Center for the Arts parking lot. Spectators can join the fun by voting Best of Show and more. More details are available at islandinsurancecenter.com.

There’s even more fun for kids. It’s puppet time with the “Post Pandemic Pickled Puppet-Palooza,” a show featuring a cast of kid and adult puppeteers brought to you by Jawbone Puppet Theater, at 3 p.m. in the Blue Heron Meadow (field east of VCA).

Sunday is the last day to catch Drama Dock’s “ART,” with two shows, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m. at Vashon Center for the Arts. Tickets are online at vashoncenterforthearts.org or at the door. The VCA gallery is also open with its walls full of Vashon artists for the annual Summer Arts Fest.

And because we can’t get enough, don’t miss the last day of music beginning at 11 a.m. at the Snapdragon Southend Stage and concluding with an island favorite, Loren Sinner & Friends. Snapdragon’s Facebook page has the complete weekend program.

There is something for everyone during this weekend of Festival fun.