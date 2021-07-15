Groove to the Music at Strawberry Festival Main Stage

Publish The Quest, above, rocks out at a past Concerts In The Park event. Jacob Bain and his band, Publish The Quest, combine Afro-beat rhythms with folk/rock/alternative influences in their music ( Pete Welch Photo).

Jacob Bain, an islander, is the frontman for the band Publish the Quest (Courtesy Photo).

The Vashon-Maury Island Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Strawberry Festival Main Stage with the Strawberry Festival Beverage Garden in the Vashon Market IGA parking lot.

Music starts at 12 noon and continues until 12 midnight, Saturday, July 17. Enjoy a lineup of beloved local musicians and Seattle-based favorites, curated by Vashon Events, with Laird Gonter of Bandstand Music for staging and sound.

The eating, drinking and dancing area includes the Beverage Garden (designated 21+) and an all-ages area. The hyperlocal Beverage Garden with tented tables will serve Vashon Brewing Beer, Dragon’s Head Cider, Nashi Orchards Cider, Palouse reds and white wine and Seven Seas beer.

Aside from the Beverage Garden, there is plenty of space for families and those under 21 to sit and enjoy the music. The dance floor is open to all ages. There are tables available for patrons to sit at and enjoy the food they’ve ordered from one of the island’s excellent local restaurants. Because this is a zero-waste event, bring your own water bottle or purchase a 2021 Strawberry Festival double-wall or cold cup from the Chamber Merchandise Shop at the Main Stage. All of the fantastic music will be streamed live on VOV.

12 to 1:30 p.m.

The Cumbieros

Fusing diverse Cumbia styles from South America with Ska and Rock, The Cumbieros create high-energy music everyone can dance to! Cumbia is a genre of music that originated in Columbia and is now extremely popular all across Latin America. For the past 10 years, The Cumbieros have been spreading their style of cumbia all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond with one goal in mind: getting people on the dance floor.

1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

John Browne

Vashon’s own folk music legend.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Wild Rumours

Formed from a lineup of veteran Seattle-area musicians, Wild Rumours performs the music of Fleetwood Mac with love and respect, authenticity and flair. Focusing on the classic albums of the band’s 1970s heyday, Wild Rumours creates a Fleetwood Mac experience.

3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

Tres Huevos

Tres Huevos is Matt Strait, Loren Sinner and Rick Dahms exploring the Hunter/Garcia/Weir songbook with occasional forays into related material.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Saint Ophelia

The Alt Folk-Rock band, Saint Ophelia is a five-piece ensemble fronted by vocalist/guitarist Rebekah Kuzma, singer-songwriter Joe Panzetta, and pedal steel magician Dan Tyack. With a killer rhythm section of Wesley Peterson on drums and Chuck Keller on bass, their original songs run the gamut from groovy to rockin’ to spacious and seem to move through them rather than from them.

5:45 to 6:15 p.m.

Gregg Curry

Gregg Curry’s songs dig deep into the roots of American music to create his original sound. He has traveled America, absorbing influences from rock, soul, and blues to country, bluegrass, and gospel and seamlessly knits those American traditions into his unique musical tapestry of lyrical, catchy tunes.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Danny Newcomb & The Sugarmakers

The well-known PNW guitarist, songwriter, singer — of Shadow, Goodness and The Rockfords — brings his current cool band to the stage.

7:45 to 8:15 p.m.

Tim Couldn’t Make It

Rick Dahms and Doug Pine, play Tim’s favorite songs.

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Caitlin & Brent

Caitlin Sherman and Brent Amaker have individually been charting separate music careers for over a decade. Inspired by 1960’s French pop, and other duos like Lee Hazelwood and Nancy Sinatra, their newly formed collaboration represents a lush and sometimes dark representation of love during a pandemic. Supported by a full band including some of Seattle’s best musicians, their live show is not to be missed.

9:45 to 10:15 p.m.

JD Hobson

Vashon’s own JD Hobson is an American Folk and Blues musician who was raised on the Appalachian Blues music passed down to him through his father. His music spans multiple folk traditions in a way that cuts deep into the heart of American roots music.

10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jacob Bain & Publish the Quest

Jacob Bain & The Publish Quest incorporates a plethora of Afro-beat elements and folk/rock/alternative leanings. This world-beat political diatribe brings in everyone from Fela Kuti to Matt Chamberlain, Nneka, Oliver Mtukudzi and Vieux Farka Toure on their albums for a super mosh of salsa, hip hop, reggae, Arfopop and everything else but Guy Lombardo.