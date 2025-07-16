Cartoon: Vashon Island

This massive cartoon by island artist Michelle Lassaline depicts an island in celebration — specifically the scene that takes over Vashon Town every year (and this weekend) as thousands upon thousands celebrate Strawberry Festival.

This massive cartoon by island artist Michelle Lassaline depicts an island in celebration — specifically the scene that takes over Vashon Town every year (and this weekend) as thousands upon thousands celebrate Strawberry Festival.

The last time The Beachcomber ran a commemorative issue was nearly five years ago, when iconic island artist Steffon Moody depicted an island striving for health and safety amid the dark and uncertain early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s poetic, then, that our next full-page artistic cover should be a celebration of not only Vashon’s happiest weekend of the year, but also its biggest gathering. To be sure, COVID isn’t gone. But half a decade after its outbreak rocked our nation, Vashon stands as a testament to what we can accomplish with dedicated public servants and a population that takes public health seriously.

This week, we offer you a special front page featuring full-color artwork by island artist Michelle Lassaline, depicting a smorgasbord of the people, places and things that make Vashon unique.

Every time we look at it, we find something new — from sly puns on local business names to beloved island personalities; from the long line at Granny’s to the red-and-white Pt. Robinson lighthouse; from the cows, dogs and deer that bound across the island to the orcas and rowers that navigate the waters around it.

You’ll be able to find large prints of the artwork by Lassaline, who will be among the many artists and businesses at Strawberry Festival this weekend. What will you discover as you gaze over her work — either in the art, or inside yourself?

Lassaline creates illustrations, fine art, and multimedia performances. She holds an MFA from the Maine College of Art, and her work is in the collections of the WA State Arts Commission and Isle Royale National Park.

You can find her pop-up portrait booth at events around Vashon and Seattle, and learn more about her art by visiting youasananimal.com. You may have seen her artwork at businesses such as the Vashon Island Baking Company, and you can also often find her at the weekly farmers market, where she depicts visitors as an animal of their choice.

Of course, regular Beachcomber readers already know Lassaline as our cartoonist, who depicts island news with whimsy and joy. Her distinctly “Vashon” illustrations have covered island rowers, pet etiquette at KVI beach, the ever-present deer around island gardens, the island’s high cost of living, the stunning sight of orcas while riding the ferry, iconic island journalist Agnes Smock, the work of island brothers and coaches Anders and Per Lars Blomgren and more.

Lassaline’s work is a loving reflection of the best of our island. She produces it, alongside her wonderfully creative family, at their Vashon Island home.

“I aspire to make drawings that let the gesture of the line lead the story,” Lassaline said of her work. “I hope to convey my appreciation for the humor in everyday island life — I think silliness is sublime — and if possible, I always include an animal or two because they lend wisdom to the clumsy human world — illustrated and real.”

We are proud to show Lassaline’s work in The Beachcomber, and thankful for the light she sheds on those who know her.

Beachcomber Staff