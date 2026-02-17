Published February 17, 2026

In Loving Memory Of Daniel Craig “Danny” Hardwick | Feb. 6, 2026

Daniel Craig “Danny” Hardwick, 67, passed away on February 6, 2026, on Vashon, Washington.

Danny is remembered by his wife, Stacy Lyon; his sister, Janice Vollmer (Steve Vollmer) and Amy Darden; two nieces and a nephew; and five great-nieces and nephews.

He is also remembered by his cousins, Monica Mann (Ben Hussman) and Petra Mann (Billy Houlihan).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Lillian Hardwick (Mann); his sister, Karen Street (Butch); and his uncles, Harold and William Mann.

A memorial gathering to honor Danny’s life will be held on March 7, 2026, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Island Funeral Services, 18005 Vashon Hwy SW. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vashon Food Bank.