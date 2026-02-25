Jack ‘Fib’ Peterson | March 8, 1931 – February 5, 2026

Published February 25, 2026

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our beloved dad, Jack ‘Fib’ Peterson.

Jack graduated from Garfield High School in 1949 and attended the University of Washington. He lived and worked many years on Magnolia, raising five children with his first wife, Kathleen, and working at his family’s wholesale company, The John A. Peterson Company.

He was the quintessential PNW man: snow skiing at Stevens Pass and Crystal Mountain into his 80’s, water skiing on Lake Washington into his 60’s, manning his little sailboat in Elliot Bay, and attending Husky and Seahawks games.

He eventually moved to Vashon Island and spent forty-seven wonderful years there with his second wife, Geri. He made the most of retirement: working as a gaffer for Eagledigital Productions on 50 documentaries, playing bit parts in locally produced commercials and movies, golfing, hiking Vashon’s beaches and roads, and making Swedish pancakes for family and friends. He and Geri were big supporters of the Vashon arts community including Drama Dock and the Vashon Senior Center. As he got older, Jack loved nothing better than reading books and writing limericks next to a roaring fire on a socked-in day.

Jack is survived by his wife, Geri; his five children: Jan Peterson Von Schleh, Jerry Peterson, Kirk Peterson, Kris Peterson and Karl Peterson; and three stepchildren: David Berry, Randy Berry and Bonnie Berry Bristow. He had 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Always in our hearts, our big Swede will be forever missed.