David Wade Parker | November 17, 1927 – February 18, 2026

Published March 3, 2026

David Wade Parker, 98, of Vashon Island, WA, died peacefully on February 18, 2026 after living a wonderful life filled with love and laughter.

He was born in Seattle, WA on November 17, 1927 to Dorothy Wade and Victor Lee Parker, and was raised in Cedar Falls, WA. Dave attended the University of Washington before joining the Navy in 1946.

He married Constance Irene Van Water in 1946. Dave and Connie were happily married for more than 71 years. They never had an argument … just many “discussions”. They survived raising 4 children, saying, “If you want a divorce, you have to take the kids!” Dave worked for Westinghouse in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, and then moved the family back to Kent, WA when Boeing made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. After retirement, Connie and Dave moved to Vashon Island.

He was involved in Boy Scouts, the Vashon Golf and Country Club, Quartermaster Yacht Club, Sportsman’s Club, and Kiwanis. He was known throughout the Island as the friendly owner of Parker Plaza and Parker Photos. Dave and Connie shared a deep love of theater. His hobbies included sailing, hunting & camping, wood working, cheering for local sports teams, traveling to all 7 continents, and meeting new people on their many cruises.

David was preceded in death by wife Connie Parker and son Hank Parker. David is survived by sons Bill Parker, Andy (Janet) Parker, and daughter Vickie (Michael) Burns. He had eight grandchildren: Tony Parker, Katie Parker Goldbach, Lisa Parker, Sarah Parker Sublett, Melanie Parker, Jay Parker, Ben Burns, and Leanne Burns Butterfield; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday March 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM on Vashon Island at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. “And they lived happily ever after.”