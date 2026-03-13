Why Drama Dock matters on Vashon

When our daughter was in 4th grade, she was cast in her first Drama Dock musical. And our lives were forever changed.

In the years ahead, all three of our children joined me in musicals. And our family learned about this vast and lovely community of people who make local theater happen. It’s the people who run “Front of House” and sell tickets. Volunteers who construct and paint sets. Community members who come together for “strike” and tear the sets apart when the show is over (always a weepy experience).

The kids I saw play Munchkins from Oz, or who danced around during “Oliver”, are now young adults. But when they were young, Drama Dock was their family. It can be hard growing up in a small town. For lots of kids, local theater saves them. It provides friendships, a place to be creative, a place to shine. Theater gives them a place to be accepted, just as they are.

Vashon High School Retired Principal Susan Hanson always said, “Art saves lives.” I couldn’t agree more. In these crazy days of federal cutbacks, decreasing arts budgets and widening factions between Americans, it seems we can all at least agree on this: art does save lives. And for decades, Drama Dock has provided a place where creative artists could feel welcome, included and loved.

Of course, Drama Dock has staged many shows over the years, not just musicals filled with families. And you can see excerpts from some of them at the fundraiser this Saturday night. There have been saucy musicals, (think “Chicago”), creative new works, hysterical classic comedy and thought-provoking drama. And it continues today, preparing for the beloved musical “Rent” this summer.

So many people have been part of this organization. The board members, the cast, adults and kids alike. All of the volunteers working behind the scenes.

And finally, and most importantly, the audience… who come back again and again.

It’s an amazing thing, living on this island. If you are a creative person, the opportunities are endless. First Fridays. Stupid Bike Night. Strawberry Festival. The Vashon Chorale. The Portage Phil. So many wonderful things to experience. So many things to provide balm to a weary soul and give you joy.

And right in the center is our beloved community organization, Drama Dock, celebrating 50 years of local theater.

Happy Anniversary, Drama Dock. Thanks for changing so many lives.

Lauri Hennessey used to write a column for the Beachcomber. The Drama Dock 5oth Anniversary Gala is Saturday, March 21st, at 5:30 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale at vashoncenterforthearts.org/events/drama-dock-gala.