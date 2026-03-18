Lester (Bud) Lane Floyd Jr | November 12, 1947 – March 2, 2026

Published March 18, 2026

Bud Floyd (78) passed away on March 2, 2026, four years after being diagnosed with CMML, a rare form of leukemia. Determined to live life to the fullest, Bud was at the University of Washington Medical Center participating in a new chemo treatment for CMML. In the end, it was a severe aortic stenosis that unexpectedly took his life. Bud will always be remembered for his humor, kindness, and courage in the midst of adversity.

Bud was born in Montgomery, Maryland, to Lester and Virginia Floyd. He grew up on the East Coast where he swam competitively and later also played football. Bud was most influenced by his time at The Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, where he became a full-time boarder in high school. He often regaled his children with stories of his numerous shenanigans during these early years. Bud graduated from Boston University with a major in business.

Bud began his career at The Hershey Company and worked for many other large consumer food companies on the East Coast before being transferred to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he worked for The Pillsbury Company and later The CH Robinson Company. Bud met his wife, Jill, while working for Pillsbury; they were married in 1992 and built a house in Minnetonka, Minnesota where they raised their children.

Bud and Jill retired to Vashon Island, Washington in 2013 into a house designed by their son Dain, fifteen years after they purchased their property. Bud immediately got involved in life on Vashon; he became president of the Vashon Opera Company and was later a board member at The Vashon Center for the Arts. He loved living on Vashon surrounded by the beauty of the forest, mountains, and sea. Bud always looked forward to spring when he could first mow the lawn, garden, and work on the property. He had a robust love of life with Jill, whom he was married to for 33 years, and was eternally grateful for his family and the community of Vashon.

Bud will be deeply missed by his wife Jill; children: son Tim (Amanda) Floyd, daughter Liz (Alex) McHuron, Dain (Gina Soriya) Carlson, and Quinn (Kevin) Stull; and seven grandkids: Leland and Makena Stull, Penelope and Cora Floyd, & Ruairi, Eleri and Catriona McHuron. He will be laid to rest in the Vashon Cemetery next to his grandfather, also a Vashon resident. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held on Sunday, April 26, at 2:00 pm at Froggsong Gardens, 23416 115th Ave SW, on Vashon. Memorial contributions can be sent to Vashon Center for the Arts, the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, the Fred Hutch Cancer Center, the Vashon Opera or simply plant a tree in his memory.