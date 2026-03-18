Marie “Toodie” Blichfeldt | March 7, 1940 – March 10, 2026

Published March 18, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marie “Toodie” Blichfeldt, who left us peacefully on March 10, 2026. She was a beloved mother, friend and grandmother whose kindness, warmth and strength touched everyone who knew her.

Born on Vashon Island, WA, Marie lived a life full of love, laughter and purpose. She dedicated her time to hard work, community involvement, gardening, cooking and quilting, always putting others before herself. Marie was an avid birder traveling far and wide the world over filling her well-worn “Life Bird List”.

Marie will be deeply missed by those close to her. Partner; Chris Kerber. Children; Don Cornett, Rene Heath (Doug Heath), Cindy Sheehan (Mark Sheehan). Step children; Marie Browne (Troy Kindred), Nina Lau, Ulla Blichfeldt Cooper (David Cooper). Half sister Vicki Pratt (Kevin Pratt), half sister Susie Hall (Loren Hall) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and nephews. As well as countless friends and loved ones who were fortunate enough to share in her journey.

A celebration of Life will be held at the Vashon Island Funeral Chapel on Saturday, April 18th at 12:30pm. Her ashes will be scattered in Tramp Harbor off of Vashon Island in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie “Toodie” Blichfeldt’s name to:

Vashon Heritage Museum 10105 SW Bank Rd, Vashon, WA 98070

Mukai Farm & Garden PO Box 2603 Vashon, WA 98070

Vashon Bird Alliance PO Box 838 Vashon, WA 98070

Forever in our hearts, Marie’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire all who knew her.