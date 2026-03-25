Gary Lewis | March 20, 1937 – March 5, 2026

Published March 25, 2026

Gary passed away March 5, 2026, at his home in Lacey, WA, after nearly 89 years of life.

Gary loved Vashon Island. He grew up on the island and proudly told people his grandchildren are fifth generation Vashon. With five generations comes some deep family history. His parent’s, Hiram “Hi” and Gertrude “May” (Barnes) Lewis ran a small grocery store in Burton in the early 1950s. His grandfather, A.J. Lewis had a hall named after him (behind Burton Community Church). He graduated from Vashon High School in 1955 and was senior class president and homecoming king. Gary made friends easily. Among his many lifelong friends, Gary, Jim Grover and Woody Hedman called themselves the “Burton Beach Rats”, which tells you a bit about their teenage island shenanigans.

Gary loved running into old friends at the Strawberry Festival and Engel’s car show, and telling people his friend, Jack Tabor, painted the murals in the movie theater. He loved living on Kingsbury Beach Road, digging clams, and taking his boat to Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor for pizza.

Gary loved his job. He was a long-haul truck driver for over 50 years, specializing in high-end furniture and antiques. He built a successful business centered around relationships. As the business world turned fast paced, he captured customer’s hearts, many who stayed with his company because of the trust and friendships he built. He credited his success to the customers he served. He was very proud of his unique truck, with a “Drome Box” behind the cab, which allowed him to disconnect the trailer and deliver furniture in hard-to-reach places, such as the narrow, steep streets of San Francisco. He knew Interstate-5 well, often telling us where to stop for the best cinnamon rolls and sandwiches, and what number to call for the most accurate road conditions. And always reminded us to drive safe. He told stories of the famous people who trusted him to move their antiques. He excelled at wrapping each piece of furniture in multiple blankets. He did it all with care and a smile. He was a furniture mover extraordinaire.

Gary loved Hawaii. He and his wife Sharon took many vacations to Kauai and Maui. If you were planning a trip, he’d bring you a big stack of Hawaii magazines and tell you all the best places to go for food and what roadside attractions you needed to see. Their home is filled with Hawaiian memories.

Gary loved watching his daughters and grandchildren play sports, and cheering on the Mariners, Seahawks, and Huskies. He loved backyard BBQs surrounded by family. Gary and Sharon loved their cats, Baby and Bean, who recently passed away at the ages of 22 and 16.

Most of all, Gary loved his family. He loved his wife of 53 years, Sharon. He loved his six daughters and ten grandchildren. Gary is survived by Sharon, daughters Kathleen (Mike) Lewis of New Orleans, Teresa (Kevin) Lewis of Vashon, Dorene (Lon) Sawyer of Puyallup, Peggy (Ross) Lewis of Lacey, Suzy (Michael) Mayo of Olympia, and Sunnie (Ben) Lewis of Seattle, grandchildren Aaron Pinto, Avery Ladner (Pinto), Ella and Liam McConnell, Julian and Tavian Lopez, Savannah Sokoloski (Youmans), Syrel Youmans, Ross Jr. and Zoe MacDougall, great grandchild Ivy MacDougall, sister Marti (Dave) Zohner of St. George, Utah and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Hi and May Lewis, and sisters Barbara Evans and Claudia Lewis.

Next to his picture in the 1955 high school yearbook, it says “The man who made our last year bright.” Gary made every year bright for all who knew him. Gary was cheerful, kind, funny, generous, and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by family and friends.