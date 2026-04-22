Joseph Raymond Ulatoski Brig. Gen. (ret.) | June 2, 1927 – March 20, 2026

Published April 22, 2026

General Joe, Joe, Mr. Disaster, JoeBob, Dad, Sir, passed quietly in the wee morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2026. His passing was preceded by the deaths of his daughter, Elise, and his wife Edie of 71 years, both of whom he missed terribly.

One would need an entire newspaper to write about all of Joe’s accomplishments. If you knew him, you would know that he took advantage of every moment of every day to do something of value. He came from a humble, hardworking Polish family in Connecticut. He was born at 25 weeks and not expected to live. We are here to tell you he did in fact live — and live big.

He joined the Army as a teenager, snuck off and lied about his age, and went to the Pacific during WWII. His parents found out and had him shipped back. When he was old enough, he rejoined to fight in Korea as an Army Ranger. A story worth reading. He eventually became an officer. After being told he wasn’t the man up for the assignment, he talked his way into being the Assistant Military Attache in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in 1958 — another story worth reading. He eventually attended the Army War College and served three tours of duty in Vietnam and another assignment with JCRC out of Thailand. This was a unit tasked with locating MIAs, POWs and remains from downed aircraft. It was 1974 and very near the end of the war, during peace talks. A very tricky time to go into North Vietnam. He was modest, but we’re posting these anyway.

His medals include: Combat Silver Star, 3rd highest award for gallantry in action; Bronze Stars, for heroic or meritorious service in combat; 2 Purple Hearts; 22 Air Medals; Korean Campaign Medals for 5 campaigns; Vietnam Campaign Medals for 5 campaigns; 3 Vietnamese Crosses of Gallantry with Gold Palm; the South Vietnamese Distinguished Service Medal; 2 Combat Infantry Badges; 2 Distinguished Service Medals; WWII Victory Medal; and Master Parachutist.

Somehow he managed to survive Pentagon duty as the Military Assistant to the Assistant Under Secretary of Defense. We hardly saw him at that time.

In 2017, Joe was inducted into the Commando Hall of Honor: “For those who have served with great distinction and have demonstrated leadership and selfless service within the Special Operations Forces.” He was a soldier’s soldier. The rare man who became a General without going to West Point.

He retired after 33 years of service, but continued to find work that allowed him to meet and make good friends and still pursue his great love of travel. And boy did he travel: China, Turkey, Russia, Mongolia, Greece, to name a few. He traveled while Mom gardened and loved walking the dogs through Dockton Forest. She was understandably tired of packing. He followed the 5th Airborne Infantry Ranger motto: “Travel light and freeze at night.” Hey, that happened when he took his kids on a few camping trips in our childhood. Not complaining. We got to see a lot of the world and make friends in many places.

All the while he managed to be a wonderful husband and father. Three daughters, a grandson, and 11 dogs. Yeah — 11 dogs. He liked dogs. Golden Retrievers and Great Pyrenees. Mom and Dad couldn’t stop adopting dogs. Dusty was their last adoptee. She was Golden and Great. They were partners in crime. He hauled his willing and young bride to the Soviet Union during the Cold War and taught her a fair amount of spy craft. These were wild adventures they loved reminiscing about over Old Forester and red wine. Even in their 50s and 60s, they loved skiing and whitewater rafting together.

Vashon became the home where he put down roots. He did what he always did here. He got involved. Maybe you met him in Rotary. Maybe when he started VashonBePrepared — hence the title Mr. Disaster. Maybe through some of the many other organizations he supported. Strawberry Festival. Maybe Dusty’s Bar and Grill. You know who you are. Vashon was the first place he voted for Democrats. Just saying.

So many dear friends. We are grateful for you all. You made this place their home for 25 years. You were Joe and Edie’s community.

Joe was a man with a strong sense of integrity and honor. A man who succeeded because he lifted others up with him. He served and led with compassion and always held himself and others to a higher standard. Sure, he was a General, but he didn’t act like the typical idea people have of a General. He was Joe. Really. Except he could do anything.

Joe loved geology. He studied it on his own and his office was filled with rows of The Great Courses. He was fascinated by religion, astronomy, dinosaurs, the ocean and world history.

When his grandson’s father passed, he became a steady stand-in. They spent many hours together talking and taking trips to Joe’s favorite places: Yosemite, Glacier National Park and Yellowstone. He was proudly the one to induct his grandson into the Army. Joe taught his daughters how to shoot a rifle, balance a checkbook and take care of a dog. Walking the dog. Did we mention 11 dogs? He took us on great road trips too. So many. He was godfather to Britta Jo, John and Rebecca Steel’s daughter. He even got John and Rebecca to jump out of an airplane with him 30 years ago. If you do the math, Joe was no spring chicken at the time. If we could insert the palm-to-the-forehead emoji on Mom’s behalf, it would be very appropriate. And they would laugh.

He lived a life worth three lives. If you were to ask him what his greatest accomplishments were, we believe with our hearts that he would say it was his marriage, his family and his devotion to his country. Maybe dogs. We were certainly fortunate to have such an amazing role model in our lives for so long. He will be missed, but oh, what a legacy.

His daughters may have lost count of their adopted dogs, cats and pigs. Yeah, Joe and Edie welcomed a pig into their home, and it sat on Dad’s lap. Great parents. Truly. He loved a party, and when the weather gets warm and his grandson can get leave, there will be a party to celebrate a life fully lived. Stay tuned.

He is survived by his daughters, Kari Ulatoski and Lauren Root on Vashon, and grandson Sgt. Aldous Root, currently stationed in Okinawa.

Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the VashonBePrepared Scholarship Fund, to VIPP and/or Haven Rescue.