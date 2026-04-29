Keep counselors at McMurray

Today I’ve been thinking about middle school.

At the beginning of the year, my friend’s sixth grader got on the wrong bus. They live in Dockton. He ended up at the north-end ferry dock.

My friend hasn’t given her kid a phone or smartwatch — because what even is the right parenting decision there? — so he set off on foot, winding through the neighborhood until he found a familiar house and a trusted adult who helped him get home.

May all our middle schoolers’ first steps into independence end that well.

We are lucky to live in a community where so many adults are watching out for our kids as they learn to navigate new freedoms, friendships, emotions and academic demands. Among the most important of those adults are the school counselors at McMurray Middle School.

That’s why, this Tuesday, May 5, the Vashon Schools Foundation aims to raise $50,000 to maintain two full-time counselors at McMurray. State funding does not cover two full-time counselors at a school of this size, and declining district enrollment puts one of these positions at risk of being reduced to part time.

This is not something we want to lose.

Mental health and academic success are deeply connected. Students who feel emotionally supported are better able to focus, engage and persist through challenges. Counseling isn’t supplemental — it’s foundational. We need your help to keep it that way.

Leigh Anne McKeen, a therapist with Vashon Youth and Family Services, describes counselors as being “at the forefront of challenges with social-emotional learning, academics, behavior, and putting in place the scaffolding that students need to be successful in the classroom and in shared spaces like lunch.”

One of McMurray’s counselors, Anna Waldman, recently described her days as “nonstop.” In addition to responding to issues as they arise, she conducts daily behavior check-ins with students who need extra support.

Waldman and her colleague, Yvette Butler, also provide critical support for students with disabilities and complex learning needs. One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, described how the counselors supported her son from day one — even helping him learn how to open the combination lock on his locker during orientation. They also play a key role in ensuring that his schedule reflects his needs.

“He felt very strongly he needed choice in his schedule,” the parent said.

For students receiving special education, that can be difficult, as elective periods are often used for additional support services.

“The counselor was very good at tailoring his schedule so it could fit him,” the parent said, allowing him to pursue his interests while still receiving necessary support.

Thoughtful scheduling is one of the most important ways counselors set students up for success.

At the same time, middle school students need guidance in managing emotions and relationships just as much as they need help learning academic content.

“Today I worked with three students who were having issues in their friendship that was causing them to leave class,” Waldman said. “Then I met with a student who was overwhelmed and behind on her work, and we made a plan for her to get caught up.”

More serious mental health challenges can also emerge during these years. Recent screenings at McMurray reflect national trends: 31% of students showed signs of anxiety, 27% showed signs of depression, 13% were flagged for high substance abuse risk, 9% reported self-harm, and 7% indicated suicidal ideation.

Middle schoolers are navigating far more than bus routes and combination locks. They are managing complicated friendships, academic expectations and, for some, issues such as housing instability or language barriers. They are carrying a lot while learning how to become capable, compassionate adults.

And who is helping them carry it?

Middle school counselors.

Every student flagged in screenings receives one-on-one support. And the impact is clear: 97% of McMurray students report that there is an adult at school who truly cares about them, and 99% say there is an adult who listens. That kind of connection doesn’t happen by accident — it happens because our counselors show up for every student, every day.

Now, as a community, we have the opportunity to show up, too.

Two full-time counselors are essential to helping students feel safe, supported and ready to learn. During this GiveBIG campaign, April 28 through May 5, please donate to fund these vital staff positions that our students, families and educators rely on every day. Donate here: wagives.org/organization/Vsf.

Kennedy Leavens is a parent of three and the co-president of the Vashon Schools Foundation.