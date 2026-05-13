Editorial | Stories of care, service and community

Over two months into reporting on Vashon, I feel fortunate to have spoken to many of you and learned about all the interesting things happening every week on this island.

This week, as usual, was full of interesting insights into the people and programs shaping this special island.

For this week’s paper, I talked to Seattle Indian Health Board officials and community members about the new Thunderbird Treatment Center, which is set to open this July. Offering access to Indigenous medicine and cultural practices — like drum circles, sweat lodges and traditional gardens — the center will serve as a rare hub for Indigenous-led addiction treatment.

That’s important because in Washington, American Indians and Alaska Natives have been among the hardest hit by the opioid crisis, driven by synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

And for many Vashon community members, Thunderbird’s presence on the island is a way to strengthen relationships with the Indigenous community, who stewarded Vashon-Maury Island for thousands of years before the arrival of white settlers.

This week’s paper also takes a look at the career of Vashon bus driver Martha Hills, who recently retired from the position after 35 years of service.

Driving the island’s students every day — sometimes all the way from elementary to high school — her impact on the community across generations of students is unique to a place like Vashon.

Shaped by her steady, warm presence made up of small but impactful moments, her story is a reminder of the weight of small-town relationships and the ways we can all show up for each other.

Together, these stories capture the breadth of ways those on this island are investing in the community — all the way from ambitious health care initiatives to meaningful everyday interactions.

We’re also celebrating Mother’s Day this week by highlighting a couple of the many family businesses on Vashon — including Woodland Gardens, Pollard Coffee and Vashon Theatre.

Thanks for reading my stories, and for having me, Vashon! Until next week.

— Scarlet Hansen, Reporter