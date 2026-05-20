MARGOT STUART SHACKELFORD BURKE | March 12, 1987 – January 19, 2026

Published May 20, 2026

Margot grew up and lived much of her life on Burton hill here on Vashon Island.

As a child, she was something of a faery-being with her white hair and fair skin, and she danced to her own tune, wildly, with passion and fashion. She attended a bunch of different schools – on the Island and off – and mentored with some very special women who offered guidance and support along the way.

Margot was proud of her involvement with Vashon Youth Council. The friendships and support she found there gave her a sense of belonging; her participation was welcomed and meaningful. She had many adventures with her brother, and the family trips to Mexico, Scotland, Greece, Ukraine and Russia were memorable. Margot also rose to the challenge of extended backpacks to reach the backcountry of the Mountain and the Pacific Coast. The highlight of her journeys was her 3-month study-abroad to India in 2005. That was an eye- and heart-opening experience that included an audience with the Dalai Lama and a scary trek over a Himalayan pass in a blizzard.

Margot met Cory in 2012, opening new paths and interests. Together they parlayed resources and gifts into life on a sailboat, traipsing off to the Sea of Cortes in winter and coming back to work in the summer. Cory also stoked her interest in race cars. Margot became an adept assistant in all the fixings of motors and whatnot that came with the territory. She knew her boats, her cars, and whenever we drove, Margot noticed every dog and made informed comments about the breeds and behaviors. She was particularly fond of their rescue dog Jake.

In fact, Margot was ever the champion of the underdog. She had an unusual sensitivity, and she felt deeply the humanity of the marginalized among us. Even at age ten, it was she who noticed that the Ukrainian woman bought a single slice of bread. She lived and advocated passionately from her sense of justice and was fierce in her compassion. This opened the world of work as a caregiver, for which she had special skill and devotion – a natural knowing way that endeared her to many.

Margot was fun, funny and quirky; she loved a good time, practical jokes, and her laugh was infectious. She was kind and loyal, unusually steadfast, and very brave – by like token, exceedingly stubborn and willful. She hoodwinked every therapist she ever had and flummoxed most of her teachers.

The truth is, Margot was something of a magical being; she knew things we didn’t, and she lived a different experience in a different world. In Margot’s brief time with us, that thing about her which we really can’t name was a blessing which opened our eyes, ears and hearts. She forced us to pay attention, to look and listen more deeply and to question what is so.

Margot died on the evening of January 19. Family and community gathered January 28, 2026 for a Burial Ceremony in the green area of Vashon Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Cory Anguish; her brother Chaffee Burke; and her parents Jim Burke and Mary Shackelford. Also Arte the dog, Dima her Russian bro, and a slew of devoted family, friends and fans.

The support and love we have received continues to sustain us. Thank you, everyone, for the large and small gestures that help so much. Thank you also to Lisa of Island Funeral Service. Remembrances in Margot’s name are most welcome to Vashon Youth and Family Services.