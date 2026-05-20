Ronald Ray Korenek | December 28, 1955 – Feb 22, 2026

Published May 20, 2026

On Feb 22, 2026, our Beloved Father, brother and friend, Ronald Ray Korenek moved on from his home on Vashon Island, Washington, to his Heavenly home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Ron will always be remembered and loved for his beautiful big smile and infectious laugh, his handsome presence always filling the room with life and laughter.

Born in Seattle, Washington on December 28 in 1955 to John and Marlene Korenek, Ron lived the early years of his life in Seattle with his parents and 2 younger siblings, brother Dale and sister, Karen.

Then with great excitement, when Ron was 11, his family moved to a farm with 5 beautiful acres of property on Vashon Island.

Ron loved everything outdoors, fishing in the streams with his brother and friends, riding the family horse, looking for wildlife, riding motorcycles, or with great interest observing constellations in the starry night skies.

Ron was an amateur falconer and raised 3 kinds of hawks; his favorite being a Cooper’s hawk he raised from a fledgling and named Katy. Ron spent a lot of time training them, often startling his sweet mother with a freezer full of mice!

As a teen Ron loved tree climbing, and would climb high up into the trees to monitor Coopers’ hawk nests, even guiding Zookeepers from the Woodland Park Zoo around the island to observe several hawk nests he had located.

Once after scaling up a tree to look at a hawk’s nest, Ron fell 57 feet, landing on his back and miraculously walked away from it.

Ron also loved taxidermy, and was skilled in making the birds once again look alive and beautiful.

Voted Homecoming King his senior year in high school, Ron was a great athlete and competed in track, running swiftly in the 440 relay races. He was skilled in throwing the javelin, still holding the title for 1st place at Vashon Island High School since 1973.

Ron graduated from Bates Technical College as a Concrete Technician, and worked much of his life at Boeing. Ron took great pride in his work in Maintenance and Facilities, and was adept at fixing just about anything. Ron was also very active on the Boeing Hazmat Team.

Ron (Ronnie) was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends, until the day comes when we are united again together forever in our Heavenly home.

Ron was preceded in death by his two parents, John and Marlene Korenek, and one sister, Karen Marie

Ron dearly loved his children and is survived by:

Three daughters; Sarah Jo, Emily Marlene, and Kelly Brooke Korenek,

One son; Alex (Krista Wallenberg) Nybo,

Two grandsons; Rory Johns and Brock Looney,

One brother; Dale (Cyndi) Korenek,

One nephew; Joey Korenek, two nieces; Jessie (Andrew) Daubin and Jenni (Brett) Stewart,

Five great-nieces, one great-nephew and many cousins, Aunts, Uncles and friends

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow at a later date.

The family will share these details once arrangements are confirmed.