Shirley Ann Beasley | December 2, 1936 – April 21, 2026

Published May 20, 2026

Shirley Ann Beasley, age 89, of Vashon Island, Washington, passed away on April 21, 2026, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. She was surrounded by her immediate family and loving husband of 60 years.

Shirley grew up in Elkton, South Dakota. She was the eldest of three children. She doted on and cared for her younger siblings, Sharon and Maurice. Shirley and Sharon spent summers on Grandma and Grandpa Shreader’s farm. They absolutely loved it – especially Shirley. This is where she first experienced the joy of nature, farming, gardening, and learning how her grandma cooked and baked on a wood stove.

Shirley relocated to Washington when she was 19, where the next chapter of her life began. She met her second husband, Douglas, in 1965 and they married in 1966. They settled and built a life on Bing Road in Lynnwood, WA, and raised four children.

Shirley graduated from Elkton High School and went on to work at the old phone company in Seattle, Seafirst Bank, (now Bank of America) Fluke and Seattle FilmWorks. She retired in 1999 to Vashon Island on ten acres, where she spent 26 years of retirement. Shirley and the love of her life, Doug, created a beautiful home, garden, and oasis there.

She was a true artist in countless ways. Her flower pots were a work of art, as well as the landscape around their home. Vashon Island is in her heart and soul. The trees, birds and the water soothed her and gave her peace. Shirley was a member of the Garden Club for many years and also volunteered at The Heron’s Nest.

Shirley was the heart and matriarch of her family. She was deeply devoted to her husband and loved ones. She was a loving mother, sister, grandma and great grandma. Affectionately known throughout the family as GiGi, her capacity for love, patience, compassion and understanding was truly extraordinary. She never gave up on people and always chose to believe the best in everyone. She offered unwavering support without judgement, and she held the hearts of those she loved with remarkable tenderness and care.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Douglas O. Beasley, her children William (Stephanie) Pessemier, Robert Pessemier, Shawn Holland, Tracy Bement, Diana (Charles) Smith, her brother Maurice Belson, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Bement, and her sister, Sharon Darby.

Shirley Beasley’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Boy West Golf Course and Event Center

Address: 27927 Florence Acres Rd, Monroe, WA 98272