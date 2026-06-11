JOANNE RUTH GOFORTH | May 14, 1932 – May 17, 2026

Published June 11, 2026

Joanne Goforth passed away peacefully on May 17, 2026, at Ray Hickey Hospice House, in Vancouver, Washington. She was surrounded by her four children.

Joanne “Jo” Goforth (Olson) was a small-town girl born and raised in Ruston, Washington, the only daughter of three children of Harold and Alda Olson.

She graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, WA, and attended the University of Puget Sound where she majored in opera. While at college, she met and fell in love with her future husband, Charles L Goforth III. They married in 1954 and traveled the world together based on Chuck’s military (Air Force) assignments.

Jo was the mother of four children and somehow still managed to be an avid golfer, singer, bridge player, and stayed involved in her community through various service organizations, golf clubs and choir groups.

After retiring from the military, Jo and Chuck moved to Vashon Island where Jo continued her community involvement. In the earlier years she was active in the Vashon Island Golf and Country Club, Quartermaster Yacht Club, and Vashon Guild for Seattle’s Children’s Orthopedic.

Her love of music continued with the help of friends and they formed Polly and the Parrots, a singing group that performed at various local venues.

In addition to golfing until she was 89 years old, Jo’s later years were also very active. She was a member of the Vashon Athletic Club, Vashon Eagles Club, Vashon-Maury Senior Center and Vashon Presbyterian Church. In her final years, she moved to Vancouver, Washington, to be closer to her children.

She is preceded in death by her former husband Chuck; parents Harold and Alda Olson; older brother Bob and his wife Delores Olson; a niece and nephew; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Jo will be missed by her four children: Gail Gourley (Paul), Gwen Goforth (Jon Andvick), Greg Goforth (Anne O’Brien), Ginger Simmons (Michael); her six grandchildren, Bethany Nelson (Ryan), Brianna Downer (Brad), Jordan Parkyn (Ryan Drosche), Jenny Parkyn, Cheryl Downing (Drew), Brett Gourley; her two great grand-children, Royal and Beatrix Nelson; her younger brother Don; niece Dani Zierath; brothers-n-law Peter Goforth (Lavona) and Stuart Goforth (Alise); nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A service will be held for Jo at the Vashon Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 11:00am. Donations may be made to Vashon Presbyterian Church.