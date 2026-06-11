MARILYN J VAN DEVANTER | January 30, 1931 – May 3, 2026

Published June 11, 2026

Marilyn was born in Topeka, Kansas, to Edward and Edith Lorraine Meisner. She spent her childhood years in Denver, Colorado, and the family moved to Seattle during her senior year of High School. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle and attended the University of Washington.

She met Robert Van Devanter at the U of W and they married in 1950.

Bob and Marilyn lived in Seattle for several years and had two sons. The family moved to Vashon Island in 1959.

Marilyn worked as a King County Superior Court clerk in Seattle.

She was also a member of The Vashon Garden Club and served as it’s president for two of those years.

She is survived by her two sons, Doug Van Devanter, (wife Joanne, daughter Jessica). Mark Van Devanter (wife Stephanie, son Philip and daughter Natalie).

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, younger sister Adele Lorraine and younger brother Edward Meisner.

She was a loving mother, gifted artist and poet, known for her warm smile and friendly demeanor.