Stuck: A lesson from below the bridge

A few weeks ago, I went out to photograph the Judd Creek Bridge. The Beachcomber had asked me for photographs to accompany a coming article on the bridge resurfacing, including images from below the bridge.

As always, when working in or near the water, I checked the tides. The tide was incoming, but high tide was still hours away. This was my second visit to satisfy the request. I would be done well before high tide.

Seeking to avoid trespassing, I found a steep but reasonable path down to the creek, ironically right below the span. I then began exploring and shooting various angles to get the shot I wanted, emphasizing the height of the span.

The spot I wanted most was out alongside the creek to the east — out in the mud. I worked my way out cautiously, right alongside a large downed fir trunk. The mud was thick and deep. My high boots sunk in deeper and deeper with each step. As always, I did my best to avoid stepping on any visible life forms — barnacles and mussels mostly.

With an eye on the final photograph, I edged out to the very edge of the creek and started shooting. With cars. Without cars. With sun and without sun as clouds blew across the sky. Verticals and horizontals.

The real moment came as I knew I had exhausted the photo opportunities of the spot and tried to turn to find a new vantage point. I couldn’t move. My boots were locked into the rich dark mud. I couldn’t lift either boot. The suction was too strong. I could pull my feet out and abandon my boots. But I couldn’t imagine trying to walk the gauntlet of barnacles, rocks and branches between me and my car far above. Even removing my feet and pulling on the boots with both hands did nothing.

What to do? The tide was clearly coming in. I did have my cellphone. To call 911 — or not? Very much on my mind was the recent news report of a woman who got stuck in the mud in Olympia, Washington. With the tide coming in. Crossing from one beach to another, she ended up stuck chest deep in the mud and had to be rescued.

I tried one more time and managed to free one boot only to find it stuck firmly again as I worked on the other. The downed fir helped me maneuver a bit better. And gave me just a bit of peace of mind. But I also realized the trunk had made the mud even deeper where I had chosen to wade out.

I was stuck. I have only called 911 once in our 32 years on Vashon. I hesitated to do so again now. Luckily, I was only shin not chest deep. And cars were passing just overhead. I took stock — and a breather, and tried yanking my boots out again. One by one, I made slow, very slow progress at long last — after well over an hour of this.

What a relief finally to be out of the mud and back on solid ground. The rest of my morning, as I continued my photography east and west of the bridge, I was far more cautious — and aware. I stayed out of the mud and was more aware of how solid my footing was with each and every step.

I learned a lesson. Be careful. Be aware. Be mindful. Especially as summer beckons us to explore the rich and extensive beaches of Vashon — for strolling, beachcombing, fresh air, exploring tide pools, wading. And to see Vashon’s stunning bioluminescence at night with such reduced visibility. Especially around Vashon’s major waterways like Judd Creek, Shinglemill Creek in Fern Cove and Lisabuela Creek in Christiansen Cove, but other smaller creeks like at Crow Beach, KVI and Portage among others.

Before you set out, know the tides. Be wise about foot gear. Carry your cellphone. Go with another person — or at least tell someone else where you are off to.

Getting stuck is the main concern. But so is slipping and falling on all the sharps and hard surfaces that make up our beaches.

Summer is all but here. Be careful out there. And of course, do make those photographs with your phone and bigger camera, too. Just be safe so you can be sure to bring those photographs home to share.

Ray Pfortner is a longtime island photographer and educator whose work often focuses on Vashon’s landscapes, shorelines and natural places. His photography is often featured in The Beachcomber and Destination Vashon.