Cartoon: ‘The Arc du Trump’
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 30, 2026
In the words of Robert Reich, “Laughter doesn’t just entertain, it subverts. Laughter also undermines fear, which is used by tyrants to maintain control. When the public laughs at a leader, his oppressive control weakens. Humor can remind people they’re not alone. When a joke is widely shared, it reveals that opposition is widespread, which can encourage and validate resistance.”In that spirit, I offer this cartoon. Thanks to The Beachcomber for allowing me the space to exercise my First Amendment rights.
— Bill Jarcho