In loving memory of Elsie Foley

Published June 30, 2026

On June 9, 2026, Elsie Eikenberry Foley, resident of Vashon Island for 56 years, passed away in her home with family by her

side.

Those who would like to share in a Celebration of her Life are invited to her home on July 1, 2026, from 2 to 5p.m. Stories of

Elsie are welcome, and light fare will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vashon-Maury Community Food Bank or Vashon-Maury Senior Center.

For questions please contact Kimberly Davis at kimberlyd45@gmail.com