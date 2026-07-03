Sea Mar construction site goes quiet

Sea Mar’s new two-story clinic was taking shape in uptown Vashon in April.

After weeks of little activity at the construction site of Sea Mar’s new clinic in uptown Vashon, questions have emerged about the project’s status.

The Beachcomber reported in April that the clinic would have construction completed by mid to late July, with doors opening in late August or early September, according to Sea Mar officials.

But the site appears to have gone quiet, leaving many to wonder whether the project has stalled.

Tyler Young, who owns Vashon Pharmacy — located just beside the site of Sea Mar’s new clinic — said in an email that construction seemed to stop about a month ago. Before that, he said, crews were making fast progress.

Sea Mar officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Beachcomber.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.