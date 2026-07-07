All-comers track meet honors Foss Miller’s legacy
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2026
More than 50 competitors, ranging in age from 3 to 70, gathered Thursday, July 2, at the Vashon High School track for the inaugural Foss Miller Memorial All-Comers Track Meet.
The community event honored Miller, who died April 6 at 78 and was known on Vashon as the founder of Sawbones, a longtime youth coach and a major supporter of island causes.
Participants ran, jumped and threw in events including the 60-meter dash, long jump and javelin — Miller’s signature event.
Family members, friends, students and visitors to the island competed throughout the meet. One memorable moment came during the 4×100-meter relay, when teams passed prosthetic bones as batons in a nod to Miller’s work at Sawbones.
Presented by the local running shop Flostate Running, the meet was created as a tribute to Miller’s legacy and is planned as an annual island event.
Proceeds from the meet will go to the Foss Miller Memorial Fund and support local running programs on the island.