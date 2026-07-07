ROBERT MARTIN KRINSKY | June 17, 1950 – March 8, 2026

Published July 7, 2026

Robert Martin Krinsky, known to friends and family as Bob, passed away peacefully at his beloved Vashon Island home on March 8, 2026, at the age of 75. The home where he spent his final days was also where he married Delilah Jacobsen on January 22, 1983, and where together they raised their three children Jana, Ross, and Ginger. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Ross Krinsky. He is survived by his wife Delilah Krinsky, daughters Jana House and Ginger Rushford, his two granddaughters, Daisy and Ember, and his brothers, Peter Krinsky and Jud Krinsky.

Bob was born on June 17, 1950, in New York City, to Jerome and Maxine Krinsky. From an early age, they helped him develop a big heart and an appreciation for family and people that would shape the many paths his life would take.

Bob Krinsky lived a life defined by family, music, advocacy, and service. Over the course of seven decades, he was a lawyer, songwriter, performer, producer, entrepreneur, husband, father, and friend. Bob approached his life with passion and an unwavering belief in the value of every person. His life reflected a rare ability to embrace both joy and hardship while remaining deeply engaged with the people and causes that mattered most to him. And, of course, Bob did it all with a guitar nearby, a song in progress, and the kind of sharp, crass wit that everyone who knew him would recognize immediately.

Bob entered George Washington University in Washington D.C in 1968 and was very politically active. He taught creative writing to inmates and raised money to support food drops in Biafra. In August 1969 Bob attended Woodstock, a formative experience that provided inspiration for his musical lifestyle. In 1971, he traveled “to the Great Northwest” where he settled in Seattle, graduating from the University of Washington in 1972. In 1975 Bob graduated from Puget Sound Law School/Seattle University School of Law.

When reflecting on time, Bob would often mention the people that came into his life and talk about his adventures backpacking through the northeast before heading west, especially a fateful night that led to him finding himself on Vashon Island where he’d come back to establish it as home base for his lifetime.

For over forty years Bob ran a successful law practice, servicing primarily the Puget Sound region. He understood that many clients sought his counsel during some of the most challenging periods of their lives. The fun-loving Bob that friends and family knew would become a focused professional when it came to his clients. He brought his intellect, preparation, and unwavering dedication to every case, working tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome for those he represented.

Music was a constant throughout Bob’s life. He never stopped writing, recording, and performing, whether as a solo artist or with bands including The Volunteer Reggae Band, Rogues Gallery, RickyLeeBob, and Radio Daddyo. From his Vashon Island studio—Second Sun Productions, Pinup Records, and Ferry Boat Music—he helped launch the careers of artists such as Diane Schuur and Isaac Scott, and later founded the Vashon Guitar Company, which he operated from 2008 to 2022. Bob performed at festivals and events throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle Folklife, Oregon Country Fair, Seattle Hempfest, the Vashon Island Strawberry Festival, and many more. His greatest musical legacy, however, may be the albums he dedicated to those he loved most: Vashmakahn (1994) to Jana, Radio Daddyo (2005) to Ross, In Search of the Free World (2012) to Ginger, and Holy Love (2023), an unfinished work dedicated to Delilah. Together, these songs and recordings stand as a lasting testament to Bob’s creativity, spirit, and devotion to his family.

In 1996, middle child Ross was diagnosed with a catastrophic illness. Bob and Delilah devoted their time, energy, love, and resources to caring for Ross and keeping him connected to the family and community he loved until his peaceful passing in 2022, nearly twenty-three years after his diagnosis. That remarkable span of time was made possible in no small part by Bob and Delilah’s tireless devotion.

Bob never met a stranger for long. Conversations that began with a simple question often turned into hours of stories, debate, laughter, and music. Friends knew they could count on him for honest advice, spirited opinions, and a song that somehow fit the moment perfectly. Whether gathered around a kitchen table, on a porch, or at a community event, Bob had a gift for making people feel welcome, heard, and valued.

Friends and family will gather on August 29, 2026, from 3pm until dusk, at the Krinsky property on Wax Orchard Road on Vashon Island, Washington, to celebrate the life of Bob Krinsky. In keeping with Bob’s spirit, the afternoon will be an informal gathering of family and friends, with time to share stories, memories, music, and companionship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support unforeseen costs of Bob’s passing https://gofund.me/ddc61ea9b