Theo Ramsey Christman | September 12, 1946 – June 10, 2026

Published July 14, 2026

Theo Ramsey Christman, a woman known for her elegance, strength, generosity, and unwavering devotion to her family, passed away on June 10, 2026, at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of beauty, resilience, and love. Born on September 12, 1946, in Crosby, Texas, to Charles Donald Ramsey and Alice Ramsey, Theo was an exceptional student who graduated early as the salutatorian of her high school class before attending Baylor University and later The University of Texas at Austin.

A two-time breast cancer survivor, Theo faced life’s challenges with courage, determination, and grace. In the early 2000s, she and her beloved husband, Gary Christman, relocated to Vashon Island, Washington, where they created Lavenders on Vashon, a beautiful U-pick lavender farm in Burton, that reflected her creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and love of natural beauty. They returned to Texas in 2005.

Theo spent the remainder of her life in Kingwood, Texas, where she devoted herself to her community through many worthy organizations. She even served as honorary co-chair of the 2022 In the Pink of Health Luncheon benefiting Project Mammogram alongside her daughter, Casey.

Of all her roles, daughter, wife, mother, business owner, volunteer, and friend; her favorite title was “Mimi.” Her greatest joy was her family, and she welcomed each new generation with open arms, a full table, and a heart full of love.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Gary Christman; her daughters, Paige Langley and husband Les, Mandi Lutz and husband Scott, and Casey Christman; her stepsons, Chad Christman and wife Celia, and Clay Christman and wife Kim; her grandchildren, Alexa Camp and wife Carley, Rex Langley and wife Leah, Luke Langley, Hope Langley, Abby Lutz, Hud Lutz and wife Marti, Harper Lutz, Reece Christman, Royce Christman, and Brooke Christman; her great-grandchildren, Mac and Les Langley, and a great-grandson, Theo, expected in the coming months who will carry her name; her brother, Charles Donald Ramsey; nephews Kevin, Todd and wife Heidi Ramsey; her sister-in-law, Gela Grote Olsen; nephew, Grant and wife Karen, and a large extended family of cousins and dear friends.

Theo will be remembered for her beautiful smile, impeccable taste, fierce spirit, and her extraordinary ability to make every person who entered her home feel cared for and loved. As her family often says, her three daughters shared her smile – each one simply in a different font. Though Mimi’s hands are no longer setting the table, her traditions will continue, her stories will be told, and her love will remain present in every gathering of the family she cherished so deeply.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at her home in Kingwood, Texas, on what would have been her 80th birthday.