Helping Vashon caregivers provide their best care

Many Vashon residents know firsthand both the rewards and challenges of caregiving. Most of us are providing care to an aging parent, spouse, friend, neighbor or other loved one so they can continue living safely and comfortably at home. I myself am fortunate that a group of island caregivers supported my dad to age in place and now support my brother to live on Vashon and be close to his family and friends.

Whether caring for a loved one or working as an independent caregiver, providing quality care requires compassion, patience and a growing set of skills. The Vashon Care Network (VCN) aims to make this work easier and safer for every caregiver on Vashon by providing scholarships for six Home Care Aide trainees in the fall of 2026. Funding for this program is provided by the Caregiver Workforce Pilot Program, a grant awarded to Vashon Senior Center Village through King County’s Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL), with additional funding provided by Vashon Care Network.

The caregiver training program is built to do it at home and in your own time, with online modules complimented by in-person, on-island skills training and mentoring sessions. Caregivers will graduate from the program with a Home Care Aide (HCA) certification, more confidence in their skills and the ability to offer a higher quality of care.

Alix Clarke, a recent graduate and scholarship recipient, said, “I feel the HCA training gave me great confidence to be ready for what is needed — whether it is putting on compression socks or helping a client take a shower.”

Clarke felt that the HCA training reflected her day-to-day experiences as a caregiver. “The dignity, state of being and comfort of the client is foremost in the training, which continues to reinforce that this job is the right one for me,” she said. “Helping people to continue to live on this incredibly beautiful island of ours is what makes this job so fulfilling.”

As the needs of older adults become more complex, caregivers often find themselves seeking additional training and support. The HCA certification program builds on the skills caregivers already use every day by providing training in Washington State Department of Health standards for personal care, client rights, safety, communication and more. Caregivers who complete the program are better equipped to provide safe, effective care, prevent avoidable errors and respond appropriately to health concerns.

The HCA training supports caregivers in protecting their own health while protecting the health of their clients. “Learning how to lift another so as not to hurt your back or risk injuring the person being lifted was very important,” Clarke said.

Certification can also open doors to new employment opportunities. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services requires HCA certification for caregivers who provide services through state-funded programs, including the Community Options Program Entry System (COPES).

By becoming certified, caregivers can qualify for a wider range of positions, notes HCA graduate Kelly Murphy. “It allows for the branching out of different ages and disabilities of clients, not just the elderly. There is always work through the COPES network too,” Murphy said.

In addition to HCA certification, the Vashon Care Network also offers mentorship and practical guidance in connecting with potential clients and developing clear client agreements. The VCN team can also assist with some of the financial aspects of being a caregiver, from setting an appropriate hourly rate to connecting you with tax support or even helping your clients set up direct deposit payroll systems.

Clarke noted that the combination of peer support and education helped her build confidence in her skills. “The in-person, hands-on help in reviewing the tasks was very helpful. It gave us a chance to get immediate tips and feedback on how to approach various tasks and an opportunity to meet others taking the same path. We helped each other,” she said.

If you are interested in building caregiving skills, expanding career opportunities or providing the highest quality care to those you support, the Home Care Aide Certification program offers a valuable pathway to professional growth. We want to help you be the best caregiver you can be!

Guidelines, a complete description of the training program and the scholarship application are available at https://www.vashoncarenetwork.org. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 3, 2026, for this class, which runs from Aug. 31 through Nov. 20. For additional information, email blythedeines@gmail.com.

Blythe Deines is the program coordinator for the Caregiver Workforce Pilot Program.