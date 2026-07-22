Search underway for Brida, a 350-pound pet pig missing on Vashon

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Brida, a 5-year-old, 350-pound Kunekune pig, was reported missing from her Vashon home last week. (Courtesy Photo)

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A 350-pound pet pig named Brida was reported missing last week after her owner said someone cut through her enclosure and took her during the Strawberry Festival.

The disappearance of the 5-year-old Kunekune pig quickly drew widespread attention. Two days later, Seattle television stations covered the story, which also appeared on regional and national websites and spread across social media under the hashtag #FindBrida.

Brida’s owner, Julia “Jules” Carlson, said the pig’s enclosure had been disturbed and fencing had been cut. Law enforcement is investigating.

In Facebook posts, Carlson said there is also an ongoing legal dispute involving neighbors and that active protection orders are in place.

“Brida is more than a pet. She is family,” Carlson said. “She’s loved, missed and deserves to come home.”

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support looking for our sweet girl,” Carlson said. “She started her journey at Emerald City Pet Rescue on Vashon, where I was one of her handlers. I fell in love and took her home. I’ve had her since she was 6 weeks old.”

Carlson told The Beachcomber that she obtained a court-issued protection order that includes Brida after threats were made to remove and harm the pig. She is asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

“Even one person recognizing Brida or remembering something unusual could make all the difference,” she said.

Anyone with information about Brida’s disappearance is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

Lauri Hennessey is a contributing reporter for The Beachcomber, a former Beachcomber columnist and a faculty member at the University of Washington.