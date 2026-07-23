Editorial | Celebrating the people behind the island

This weekend, longtime locals, off-island visitors, children, dogs, farmers and artists filled nearly every corner of uptown Vashon for an especially festive island weekend.

Vashon often moves at a sleepy island pace, but the Strawberry Festival brought an extra dose of energy while showcasing the island’s enduring artistic, musical and agricultural roots.

Festival manager Lynann Politte has described the Strawberry Festival as a love letter to Vashon Island. Months of behind-the-scenes work go into creating a single weekend of celebration, connection and joy. But walking through the packed streets this weekend, it was clear that love was being returned.

People sampled local food, caught up with neighbors, browsed artwork and danced to live music at Ober Park. Smiles, laughter and music spilled through Uptown.

In this week’s paper, we share scenes from the festival captured by local photographers who regularly offer their time and talent to help The Beachcomber document the beauty, character and occasional chaos of island life.

The Strawberry Festival is a testament to the deep devotion of the people who live here. It is made possible by those who volunteer to keep the weekend running smoothly, lend a hand at a friend’s booth, perform onstage, prepare food, make art or simply show up ready to celebrate their community.

That same devotion runs through another story in this week’s paper, although in a much more difficult context.

We also hear from paraeducators and bus drivers whose jobs, hours and working conditions are being affected by school district budget cuts. Their stories make clear that a school budget is not simply a collection of numbers on a spreadsheet. Each reduction can change a person’s livelihood, a student’s daily routine or the amount of support available inside a classroom.

The decisions facing the district are not simple. School leaders are trying to balance a budget amid declining enrollment, rising costs and broader funding problems that extend well beyond Vashon. At the same time, employees are understandably asking why the burden so often falls on some of the lowest-paid people in the school system — workers who know students by name, care for their safety and help schools function each day.

Both realities can be true. District leaders can be facing painful financial constraints, and employees can still be deeply hurt by the choices made in response. Recognizing that complexity should not prevent the community from asking difficult questions about what — and whom — we value most.

This weekend’s festival offered a joyful display of what devotion to a community can create. The conversations happening in our schools are a reminder that devotion also deserves to be recognized, protected and sustained long after the music stops and the booths come down.