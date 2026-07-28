Roxanne Loriea Hood Lyons | July 15, 1957 — July 24, 2026

Published July 28, 2026

Roxanne Loriea Hood Lyons, 69, of Vashon, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2026, on Kilpatrick Beach in Ireland, while starting a swim – one of her favorite things to do. She lived a life so full of exuberance, sparkle, laughter and joy that it overflowed onto everyone around her.

For details regarding her wake (August 5th) and celebration of life (August 8th) on Vashon Island, please see this website: https://roxannehoodlyons.vercel.app/

She was born in Aberdeen, Washington, to Beverly Bailey and Stanley Hood on July 15, 1957, as the youngest of four girls. She was partially raised by her grandparents, Vivian and Eva Luce, and cited their influence on her life frequently. Marrying her beloved husband, Jarlath, in 1988, she joined the expansive Lyons family, claiming her in-laws as brothers and sisters, as well. In 1990, she welcomed her daughter, Vivian Rosalind, and in 1995, her son, Jarlath Grant.

Roxanne attended Washington State University, as well as Harvard University Business School, and worked as a middle school science teacher, school district administrator, and teacher trainer — though her passion for supporting underserved communities championed all other work, such as building and operating community serving organizations, namely New Futures and RHL Consulting.

While her work and legacy in many ways showcased the core beliefs and values she carried, her love was her people: a love that she displayed daily, with sparkling blue eyes and a constant desire to dance, elaborate stories she told—and possibly believed—about the triumphs of close friends and family, and a tenderness few could comprehend, shown toward her children and grandchildren.

Happy tears, extended hugs, vibrant broad smiles accompanied with laughter, and even unabashed outbreaks in song and dance – these are the qualities that warmed the homes and lives blessed by her presence. She often said that being a mom was “her life’s greatest gift” and her title of “Bubba” was used not just by her children, but grandchildren and friends as well. Her favorite time of year was summer when she could be in the garden, play tennis, celebrate the July birthdays, and sail in the Puget Sound.

Five days before she passed, she was together with her husband, both children and grandchildren for a July birthday celebration in Ireland. She had a sea swim and spent the day saying that it was the most perfect day and her greatest joy to have her two children together. On the day she passed she spent the morning with her grandchildren, sharing stories about her beloved Lady Dogma before heading to her newly found favorite beach for a mid-day summer swim.

She leaves behind her husband, Jarlath Lyons; daughter, Vivian Lyons; son, Grant Lyons; grandchildren, Kiera and Finney Lyons and son-in-law, Tanner Lyons. She is also survived by her sisters, Reneé (Walt) Schrader, Richenda (Bill) Richardson, and Rebecca Hood; her in-laws, Mary-Francis Lyons (Jim Roy), Rosalind Lyons, Martin Lyons (Mariska Polii), Regina Lyons (Theo Eicher), Daniel (Monica) Lyons, Jerome Lyons (Soe Tin Tun), Rob Davis, Merrill Lyons and Mary Gail Lyons; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; close friends and exchange students from around the world that she counted as family.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents; her step-brother, Glen Bailey III; mother-in-law, Lillian Lyons; father-in-law, Thomas Lyons; sister-in-law, Lillian Davis; brother-in-law, Thomas Lyons; cousin, Daniel Erikson; and her sister-in-spirit, Kelly Poe.