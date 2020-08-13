Summer Arts Fest to open its final set of shows

This soaring eagle, captured by photographer Harvey Bergman, is included in a group exhibit of work by Vashon photographers at VCA’s Summer Arts Fest (Courtesy Photo).

The arts fest’s new offerings include “Chromatic Concert,” an exhibit of works on paper by the mother and son duo, Cathy Sarkowsky and Max Sarkowsky (Courtesy Photo).

Summer Arts Fest final set of new shows is full of painting, photography, and mixed media.

Vashon Center for the Arts will open its final set of new shows in this year’s Summer Arts Fest in a reception slated for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

VCA has over 1,000 linear feet of wall space, and for this week, the walls will be filled with art by 22 local artists.

Among the exhibits will be the third photography group show Kim Farrell has curated for Summer Arts Fest. Farrel’s work as well as nine other photographers — Anne Gordon, Dawn Stief, Harvey Bergman, Jenn Reidel, Julian White-David, Lynn Davison, Ray Pfortner, Terry Donnelly, and Debra Paulsen — will be included in the show, titled “Gratitude.”

In addition, well-known local photographer Michael Elenko will also show a series of new work in “ReViewing the Instant”, an exhibition of restored and digitized images that were originally created with a Polaroid SX-70 camera during the 1980s. Many of the photographs are colorful, strange, and vernacular.

“Chromatic Concert” is a show of works on paper by mother and son duo, Cathy Sarkowsky and Max Sarkowsky. Max’s line drawings and color musings are always influenced by music. Cathy’s work is motivated by color and chromatic relationships. These collages, the first works of art they have created together, are a joyful tribute and creative response to living together in a pandemic. All elements in the collages are painted, drawn or printed by hand. The combination of these four hands – in concert – would not have occurred were it not for COVID-19.

Another family affair will be a collection of color monoprints and black and white linoprints, inspired by Vashon critters and wildlife, by Annette Messitt, Patrick Hinds, and daughter Roselyn.

Other paintings on view will include pieces by Ivo Aranyani pieces, which are experiments in ink and aquarelle. She likes the serendipitous effects of swashing wet color over loose line drawings. Accomplished Island painter Allison Trundle will show large abstracts. Lenard Yen will display color abstractions that have been painted from March to June this year.

Recent Vashon High School graduate Bennett Hu, exhibiting for the second time in the Summer Arts Fest, is the youngest artist participating this summer. He uses recycled materials including cardboard to tell the stories of the past, present and perhaps, the future.

Susan Gross’s work, also on exhibit, is a combination of collage, printmaking and mixed media. Some pieces are abstract, some are representational and others are an exploration in pattern and mandala-like imagery.

A hand-woven rug by Suzanne Hubbard, called “Something from Nothing,” will also be on view. It is woven with fabric remnants from Vashon’s thrift store, Granny’s Attic, and her own stash of hand-painted and dyed cotton fabrics. These are leftovers from over 30 years of weaving projects. The fringe (which is also part of the warp) is cotton.

In addition to all these new shows at the Summer Arts Fest, gallery-goers can also see exhibits that opened last week. Vashon’s Clay Community show has over 70 pieces of stoneware, porcelain, earthenware. Lyle Harris’s wood-crafted collection of “Sacred Vessels” are vases made from wormwood found on Vashon beaches as well as pieces made from old-growth cedar and giant Black Walnut. The Gallery store is filled with Elaine Summers’ mosaic vases, pet bowls, and ukuleles.

Gallery hours are 12 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required at VCA, and restrooms are closed to the public.