Arts Briefs | May 14 edition

A painting from Ingalls’ first exhibit. Ingalls will celebrate the island’s support of her portrait series from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Island jazz bassist Bruce Phares and acclaimed guitarist Tim Lerch will perform an evening of music 7 p.m. on May 13 at Wine Shop Vashon.

Richard Moore performing in April 2024. Vashon Theatre will host comedy benefit show “Richard Moore Will Not Be Shushed,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, raising money to support the island comic as he recovers from two strokes.

Singer-songwriter Chris Pureka will perform two performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Cottage at The Lodges on Vashon.

Bruce Phares at Wine Shop Vashon

Island jazz bassist Bruce Phares and acclaimed guitarist Tim Lerch will perform an evening of music at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 at Wine Shop Vashon. The pair will explore the arrangements of classic American popular songs — many of which Phares played over the course of his 40 years performing with legendary pianist Overton Berry. The evening has a suggested donation of $20 and more information can be found at wineshopvashon.com.

Take 10 at Open Space

Open Space for Arts & Community will host “Take 10: We Don’t Move Alone,” a showcase of new and in-progress work by multidisciplinary performing artists, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16. Jointly curated by Open Space and UMO Ensemble, the program will feature a mix of dance, clowning, theater, music and more — the kind of night built for creative risk and works still taking shape.

The lineup includes UMO Ensemble (three works in progress), Vashon High School theater students led by Andy James, and VHS junior Declan O’Brien previewing his full-length piece “Piano Lad.” Also performing are Seattle’s Dragon Duo, solo clown Emma Cady, the clown/improv collective Certified Nonsense, and islander Joan Hanna with a new dance-lecture, “One Grey Hair Here’s a Chair.”

Tickets and details are at openspacevashon.com.

“Face to Face”

Join island artist Pam Ingalls for an afternoon of art and music from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The event, “Face to Face,” is Ingalls’ way of thanking the island community for supporting her portrait series for the past two decades.

The afternoon will include light refreshments, a live jam session with musicians featured in Ingalls’ latest exhibition, as well as an artist talk and a video retrospective. Ingalls’ current exhibit, “Facing the Music: Portraits of Vashon Island Musicians,” will show at Vashon Center for the Arts through the month of May. For more information about Ingalls’ show, and the May 16 celebration, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Richard Moore

Vashon Theatre will host comedy benefit show “Richard Moore Will Not Be Shushed,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, raising money to support island comic Richard Moore as he recovers from two strokes. Twin sister comedians and hosts of podcast “The BROADcast,” the Filson sisters, will host the event, with performances from a lineup of comedians from around the Pacific Northwest.

More information can be found at vashonevents.org.

Drama Dock presents “anthropology”

Drama Dock is opening it’s 50th season of emotionally-stirring live-theatre on Vashon with the Northwest premiere of award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson’s “Anthropology,” which will show for five performances between May 21 and May 24 at Vashon High School. The play follows Merril, a brilliant engineer and AI expert, who creates a AI chat bot version modeled after her younger sister, Angie, in the wake of her disappearance.

Combining elements of horror, mystery and science fiction, the story explores the human emotions of love, family and grief in the digital age, prompting viewers to reflect on tough questions about artificial intelligence. For more information visit dramadock.org.

Chris Pureka at The Lodges on Vashon

Portland-based folk singer-songwriter Chris Pureka will perform two intimate performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Cottage at The Lodges on Vashon.

Over their 20 year career, Pureka has earned praise from outlets like the New York Times and Billboard, and has performed with acclaimed artists like the Lumineers. Known for their raw emotion, poetic lyricism and haunting melodies, Pureka’s performances on Vashon are an opportunity to experience the artist in a unique setting. To purchase tickets and learn more visit ChrisPureka.com/tour.

Whitney Mongé

Americana-soul singer-songwriter Whitney Mongé will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Vashon Center for the Arts. With vocals compared to those of Tracy Chapman combined with powerful storytelling, Mongé’s artistry is heartfelt and connects immediately with audiences.

The artist got her start as a Seattle street performer, and has earned national acclaim with the release of several EPs. Mongé is currently writing her debut full-length album, which is expected to be released in 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Opera presents: Hansel & Gretel

Escape into a world of whimsy and wonder at the Vashon Opera’s “Hansel & Gretel,” showing between May 29 and May 31 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The program’s sweeping score will follow the pair as they venture through the woods, and encounter a wicked witch, played by Anita Spritzer, living in a gingerbread house. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

VCA Spring Dance Concert

Vashon Center for the Arts will present an enchanting new performance for VCA’s Center for Dance annual spring concert, showing between June 4 and June 7. The Alice in Wonderland inspired concert will feature queens, tea parties, rabbits and mad hatters as order, chaos vanity and passion swirl across the stage.

Having brought dance education to the community for more than two decades — the spring showcase is VCA’s Center for Dance program’s opportunity to show off original choreography, spectacular costumes and outstanding artistry. For more information about the performance, “Wonderland: Rise of the Queen,” and to purchase tickets, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.