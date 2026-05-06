Chris Pureka brings intimate tour to Vashon

This month, Vashon welcomes singer-songwriter Chris Pureka (they/them), an artist who is not just touring — they are in the midst of reimagining what a tour can be.

Pureka, who hails from Portland, has spent the better part of the past year trading traditional venues for house shows and alternative spaces, including The Lodges on Vashon.

At the heart of this tour is sharing music in places where the line between performer and audience is softened, even blurred, leaning into something more community-minded and collaborative.

As Pureka puts it, it is about “cutting out the corporate element” — a series of small, intentional choices that add up to something larger, even a quiet form of resistance.

That ethos will be on full display during their two-night return to Vashon on May 23 and 24. Presented by Debra Heesch, the shows promise to be as intimate as they are singular.

Pureka is their own roadie, hauling equipment, setting up and running their own sound — acts that help shape each performance in real time, responding to the room, the audience and the moment. “Wherever I can find space,” Pureka says — and each space, each gathering, becomes its own version of the show. No two nights are the same.

For those new to Pureka’s work, the hook is their lyric-driven, emotionally precise songwriting, grounded in what they describe as “hopeful melancholy.”

There is a tenderness to the music, but also a quiet strength — songs that hold complexity without rushing to resolve it. The guitar comes first, then melody, then lyrics, though Pureka speaks of the process less as construction and more as listening. “If you don’t feed the song, it’ll go somewhere else,” they say — suggesting that ideas are alive in some way, and the artist’s job is to meet them halfway.

That openness carries into how and where Pureka writes. They admit they “almost never write on tour,” preferring instead the familiar space of home — or sometimes an intentional exchange, trading a free house show for dedicated writing space. It is another example of the give-and-take Pureka’s approach exemplifies: art not as product, but as relationship.

New music, including Pureka’s recently released recording of “Our Hands,” offers what they describe as a kind of roadmap for navigating fascism — a song rooted in both urgency and care.

Earlier this year, their collaboration with the late poet Andrea Gibson, “Hold Down the Fort,” was released. Pureka considers the work an especially meaningful touchstone — celebrating and bringing to the world a fellow artist unafraid to meet life’s moment with vulnerability and conviction.

And that may be the heart of what Pureka is offering right now — not just music, but a way of connecting and collaborating.

On Vashon, at The Lodges, in a cottage where the sound is hand-tuned and the audience is close enough to feel like collaborators, that vision can come into focus.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at The Lodges on Vashon. Presented by Debra Heesch. Tickets are available at chrispureka.com.

The recommended ticket price is $35 to $40, but tickets start at $30 to accommodate different budgets. There are no ticket fees, and all money goes directly to the artist.

Tara Morgan, an islander known as the force behind the mobile business C’mon Barber and Sit Stay Dog Barber, is also an enthusiastic member of Vashon’s arts and music communities.