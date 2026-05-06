Arts Briefs | May 7 edition

Whitney Mongé will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Sera Cahoone will perform a solo acoustic performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at The Country Store.

New creations by choreographer Rena Butler will be showcased at at Vashon Center for the Arts where Whim W’Him Seattle Contemporary Dance will perform their spring 2026 program.

Maike Albrecht, Hans-Jürgen Schnoor and Jeffrey Cohan will perform at noon on Monday, May 11 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit as a part of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival.

Super Nice Guys

International reggae supergroup “Super Nice Guys” will perform an evening of genre-defying music at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 8 at the Vashon Sugar Shack. The group — known for their catchy melodies, potent drums and exceptional musicianship — released their self titled album in 2023, and an EP, “The Punks EP,” in 2025. The event is 21 and over, and food and drinks will be served. For more information visit vashonevents.org.

Sera Cahoone at The Country Store

Singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone will give a solo acoustic performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at The Country Store in celebration of 20 years since the release of her self-titled album. Cahoone got her start as a drummer for bands “Carissa’s Weird,” and “Band of Horses,” and has released several albums as a solo artist.

Cahoone’s performance on Vashon will revisit the music that have defined her powerful voice in an intimate, reflective evening. Tickets can be purchased at TicketTomato.com.

Salish Sea Early Music Festival

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will host internationally-renowned musicians to perform Bach’s beloved church cantata, “Ich Habe Genug,” at noon on Monday, May 11 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.

The cantata, titled “I am Content” in English, is among the most performed and beloved of the German composers cantatas, conveying feelings of harmony and contentedness. The event will also include Bach’s “Italian Concerto,” as well as music by German-British composer George Frideric Handel. For more information visit salishseafestival.org/vashon.

Whim W’him

Experience an evening of innovative dance at Vashon Center for the Arts where Whim W’Him Seattle Contemporary Dance will perform their spring 2026 program at 7:30 p.m. on May 14.

The program includes new emotionally-stirring works by choreographers Rena Butler and James Gregg as well as Whim W’Him Artistic Director and Founder Olivier Wevers. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Take 10 at Open Space

Open Space for Arts & Community will host “Take 10: We Don’t Move Alone,” a showcase of new and in-progress work by multidisciplinary performing artists, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16. Jointly curated by Open Space and UMO Ensemble, the program will feature a mix of dance, clowning, theater, music and more — the kind of night built for creative risk and works still taking shape.

The lineup includes UMO Ensemble (three works in progress), Vashon High School theater students led by Andy James, and VHS junior Declan O’Brien previewing his full-length piece “Piano Lad.” Also performing are Seattle’s Dragon Duo, solo clown Emma Cady, the clown/improv collective Certified Nonsense, and islander Joan Hanna with a new dance-lecture, “One Grey Hair Here’s a Chair.”

Tickets and details are at openspacevashon.com.

Richard Moore

Vashon Theatre will host comedy benefit show “Richard Moore Will Not Be Shushed,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, raising money to support island comic Richard Moore as he recovers from two strokes. Twin sister comedians and hosts of podcast “The BROADcast,” the Filson sisters, will host the event, with performances from a lineup of comedians from around the Pacific Northwest.

More information can be found at vashonevents.org.

Vashon for Palestine film series

Vashon for Palestine, in partnership with the Vashon Film Institute is bringing a lineup of award-winning films to the Vashon Theatre this spring.

On Sunday, May 17, the Vashon Theatre will show the 2025 drama, “All That’s Left of You,” which follows a Palestinian family across three generations, spanning from the 1948 Nakba to the Israeli occupation of the 2020s.

For more information about the film series visit vashontheatre.com.

Drama Dock presents “anthropology”

Drama Dock is opening it’s 50th season of emotionally-stirring live-theatre on Vashon with the Northwest premiere of award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson’s “Anthropology,” which will show for five performances between May 21 and May 24 at Vashon High School. The play follows Merril, a brilliant engineer and AI expert, who creates a AI chat bot version modeled after her younger sister, Angie, in the wake of her disappearance.

Combining elements of horror, mystery and science fiction, the story explores the human emotions of love, family and grief in the digital age, prompting viewers to reflect on tough questions about artificial intelligence. For more information visit dramadock.org.

Chris Pureka at The Lodges on Vashon

Portland-based folk singer-songwriter Chris Pureka will perform two intimate performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Cottage at The Lodges on Vashon.

Over their 20 year career, Pureka has earned praise from outlets like the New York Times and Billboard, and has performed with acclaimed artists like the Lumineers. Known for their raw emotion, poetic lyricism and haunting melodies, Pureka’s performances on Vashon are an opportunity to experience the artist in a unique setting. To purchase tickets and learn more visit ChrisPureka.com/tour.

Whitney Mongé

Americana-soul singer-songwriter Whitney Mongé will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Vashon Center for the Arts. With vocals compared to those of Tracy Chapman combined with powerful storytelling, Mongé’s artistry is heartfelt and connects immediately with audiences.

The artist got her start as a Seattle street performer, and has earned national acclaim with the release of several EPs. Mongé is currently writing her debut full-length album, which is expected to be released in 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Summer Arts Fest 2026

For the ninth consecutive year, this summer Vashon Center for the Arts will host Vashon Summer Arts Fest, and they’re asking artists to apply to be apart of the annual tradition.

The festival is a nine-week long celebration of the island’s art scene, presented as a series of rotating exhibitions featuring more than 125 artists. From July 3 through August 30, VCA will showcase three exhibitions, each running for three weeks long, dedicated exclusively to the work of Vashon’s artists.

The festival is open to artists of all levels and mediums. Those interested in being apart of the festival can learn more by visiting vashoncenterforthearts.org, or emailing gallery@vashoncenterforthearts.org