Time Again: When Lawrence Ferlinghetti Came To Vashon
Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 4, 2021
By Bruce Haulman and Terry Donnelly
For The Beachcomber
Lawrence Ferlinghetti died on Feb. 22 at the age of 101.
His obituaries and remembrances have told and re-told his amazing life and impact as co-founder of San Francisco’s storied City Lights Bookstore & Publishers, an outspoken social radical, a painter, and a poet.
Ferlinghetti’s long and illuminating life also reflected itself in a small way on Vashon, when, in June 1976, he visited his friend Jakk Corsaw and read his poetry one evening at Don Joseph’s Al & Tony’s Pizza.
Ferlinghetti was in Seattle to do a reading at the University Friends Center in the University District and stayed a few days with his friend Jakk at Portage. Clearly, Ferlinghetti would have met and had long conversations with Jakk’s two great friends Jim Smith, owner of the Portage Store, and Billy Sandiford, performer and founder of the much-beloved Billy Sandiford Day Parade.
While at Portage, Ferlinghetti was inspired to write his poem “Clamshell Alliance” which was first published in his 1979 collection, Landscapes of Living and Dying, and later in his 1988 Wild Dreams of a New Beginning.
There is no clear connection between his poem and The Clamshell Alliance, an anti-nuclear protest group that was formed in 1976 to oppose the development of the Seabrook nuclear plant in Seabrook, New Hampshire.
The Clamshell Alliance became the moving force behind the massive 1977 protests to halt construction of the plant — which failed. But the protests sparked others and helped build the anti-nuclear movement in the United States.
It is not difficult to imagine the connection between what the Seabrook protesters were fighting for and Ferlinghetti’s verse — “The small clams and Quilcene oysters, are their own alliance, against the world’s defeat.”
Clamshell Alliance
By Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Here by the sea
Vashon Island Puget Sound
at the Portage
lie in bed
thinking what to do
‘The sea
is calm tonight’
Beneath it
all not so calm
Nor inside us
here at the isthmus
this portage
between two lives
this isthmus
built on Indian arrowheads
all not so calm
We are all
submerged in our lives
in the ‘bath of creation’
Yet the tide is full
The small clams and Quilcene oysters
are their own alliance
against the world’s defeat
They are in league
with the seas and the whales
They are in league
with Moby Dick
against the Ahabs of earth
The clams
live and breathe closed up
We too
close up tight on shore
clam up
— Bruce Haulman is an island historian. Terry Donnelly is an island photographer.