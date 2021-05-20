News Briefs

Fill out this form and turn it back into The Beachcomber’s main office at 17141 Vashon Hwy SW, Suite B, or email it to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com.

Beachcomber grad section returns this year

On June 17, The Beachcomber will publish its annual graduation special section, highlighting graduating island high school seniors.

Information is being collected from Vashon Island High School seniors in partnership with the school district. A survey has been sent to VHS seniors from the district, with a deadline for completion by Monday, May 31. VHS students and parents are urged to check their school email addresses and complete the survey as soon as possible. Graduation photos for VHS students will be provided to The Beachcomber by the school district.

Students attending other high schools or homeschooled students should complete the survey on The Beachcomber’s Facebook page and send a graduation photo to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com by May 31.

Stolen Dockton sign found

A stainless steel sign welcoming visitors to Dockton that was stolen last spring has been recovered.

The sign was originally designed by islander Richard Farner and crafted by Bob Powell of Metal Creature. It was erected in recognition of the importance of Dockton’s cultural and historic heritage in 2010 as part of the Dockton Historic Trail project, funded by county grants and private donations.