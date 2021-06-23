What’s Happening June 24 – July 1
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Playing now on the big screens
Vashon Theatre will finish its run of “Cruella” on July 1; the epic film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights” will open on July 2, running to July 8.
At the Night Light Drive-in, a partnership between Vashon Theatre and Open Space for Arts & Community, movie-lovers can indulge in “Top Gun,” on Thursday, June 24 and Saturday, June 26, and “Sleepless in Seattle” on Friday, June 25 and Sunday, June 27.
The drive-in has now added the option for patrons to sit in their truck beds or open-top convertibles.
Find out full details on protocols and times of screenings both at Vashon Theatre and the drive-in, and be sure to buy tickets and concessions in advance at vashontheatre.com.
Play has Vashon written all over it
A new radio drama, “Penny Talequah and the Ms. Olsen Incident,” will have its world premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, on the Voice of Vashon, with two subsequent live performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Snapdragon.
The play, written by Amy Drayer — a novelist who grew up on Vashon in the 1980s and 90s — couldn’t be set in a more recognizable place. Set in 1986 on a thinly-veiled fictional island in Puget Sound, it is centered around the town’s legendary hydroplane races that take place every July 4. Its characters include a nosy reporter for the local newspaper and a bevy of other colorful island characters — one of them a murderer.
The Take A Stand Theatre production is directed by the company’s artistic director, Chris Boscia; the cast includes Meghan Ames, Sarah Howard, Kaycie Alanis, Megan Hastings, Elric Baker and Toby Nichols, with sound design, foley and FX by West McLean.
Get tickets to the 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3 matinee (the evening show is sold out) at brownpapertickets.com, or listen to it on Voice of Vashon at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at home.
Then go outside and listen for the high whine of the real hydros practicing their July 4 race around Vashon.
Jazz workshop and performance at VCA
The Bruce Phares’ Reunion Quartet takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Vashon Center for the Arts.
The quartet is comprised of John Stowell on guitar, Jay Thomas on sax and trumpet/flugelhorn, John Bishop on drums — all three Earshot Jazz Hall Of Famers — brought together by bassist Bruce Phares. Together, the musicians have 40 years of history playing together on jazz stages in Seattle and beyond.
The event will be preceded by a guitar workshop taught by Stowell — an internationally acclaimed guitarist whose work has been featured on scores of recordings in both the US and Europe, beginning with his ground-breaking duet albums with bassist David Friesen. He’s also taught guitar clinics all over the world.
The workshop will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, June 25, at VCA, and will include a free ticket to the concert.
Find out more and get tickets to the concert or sign up for the workshop at vashoncenterforthearts.org.