Arts Briefs | July 9 edition

Vashon Film Institute screenings

The Vashon Film Institute will host screenings of new and notable films at the Vashon Theatre through the month of July.

The Vashon theatre will screen the buzzy new horror “Backrooms” at 8:30 p.m. on July 10. Directed by 21 year old filmmaker Kane Parsons, “Backrooms,” explores the internet-born concept of vast, eerily empty and somewhat familiar rooms that evoke nostalgia and discomfort. The film follows a struggling furniture showroom manager, Clark, who finds a doorway to an infinite network of these rooms, that are somehow eerily connected to the outside world.

For tickets and information on showtimes visit vashontheatre.com.

PianoFête

PianoFête 2026, featuring internationally acclaimed artists Vyacheslav Gryaznov, Daria Kiseleva, Rexa Han and Konstantin Soukhovetski, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 8 to 11, at Vashon Center for the Arts.

PianoFête, now in its fifth year as a signature event for VCA, is a beloved and rare festival devoted to two-piano repertoire.

Transforming Vashon Island into a high-summer celebration of the piano, PianoFête boasts two Steinway concert grands played by four virtuoso artists in thrilling combinations over the course of four nights. The week culminates in an expanded final-night concert with both live and virtual orchestras bringing the festival to a close.

PianoFête 2026, as curated by award-winning pianist, transcriber and composer Vyacheslav Gryaznov, will showcase a repertoire that travels from Old World legend to American celebration — all revealing the power and versatility of the piano as a musical instrument. For more information and tickets to single concerts ($42 for adults and free for youth), visit vashoncenterforthearts.org. All-access passes (free for youth and $125 for adults) can also be purchased at the VCA box office (open 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday) or by calling 206-259-3007.

Dirty Cello

San Francisco based band Dirty Cello will bring their high energy and eclectic sound to Vashon at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Open Space for Arts and Community. Led by cellist Rebecca Roudman, the band combines blues, rock and Americana rhythms with wild vocals and world-class artistry to create a new kind of cello sound.

The group has received wide acclaim around the Bay area, with raving reviews from the LA Times, Oakland Magazine as well as Strings Magazine. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit vashonevents.org.

Gig in the garden: Gus Reeves and Croaker

Palouse Winery will host back-to-back acoustic shows between 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday July 11 and 12, featuring Gus Reeves and Croaker.

On Saturday, enjoy soulful acoustic guitar by Gus Reeves, an island-based singer-songwriter. On Sunday, acoustic quartet Croaker will perform their signature “brew grass” inspired set of hazy harmonies and toe-tapping grooves. Palouse Winery will serve their freshly-bottled “Summertime” Sauvignon Blanc, as well as watermelon caprese and other snacks. For more information visit vashonevents.org.

Some’tet at Durong

Join Some’tet for an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at Durong. Blending elements like west-coast cool jazz, South American rhythms and soulful vocals, the group’s inventive sound is always fresh for audiences. The event is 21 plus with limited seating, so arrive early. For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Seattle Chamber Music Society summer festival

As part of their 2026 summer festival, the Seattle Chamber Music Society will perform between 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The evening of music will feature beloved works including Dvorak’s “American” quartet, Beethoven’s Op. 18 No. 1 and more, performed by an ensemble of celebrated musicians.

The Seattle Chamber Music Society is guided by the mission of celebrating live chamber music through performances in welcoming and accessible formats. The summer 2026 festival brings that mission to Vashon, giving islanders a chance to experience world-class music up close.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Croaker at the Wine Shop

Island-based acoustic quartet “Croaker” will perform a “brew-grass” inspired set of music at 6:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Wine Shop. Join Kim Thal on fiddle, Eric Frith on guitar, Danny Powers on bass and Andre Sapp on mandolin and guitar for hazy harmonies and acoustic grooves.

For more information visit vashonevents.org.

VIVA member show

Vashon Island Visual Artist’s (VIVA) 9th annual member show — which will take place between September 4-27 — is calling for artists to submit entries by July 17. The show, “Best of Vashon,” will celebrate the variety and quality of visual artists on the island, inviting artists to submit their best creations. The show is open to all current VIVA members, and those interested in submitting work can join or renew their membership before the deadline to participate. For more information and to fill out an entry form, visit VIVArtists.com.

Rebel with a Clause at Vashon Theatre

The Vashon Theatre will screen the hit new documentary “Rebel with a Clause” at 7 p.m. on July 20. The film follows Ellen Jovin, a grammar guru who set up a pop-up “grammar table” across all 50 states to answer questions about commas, punctuation and past participles. Through engaging strangers in lively conversation, Jovin shows audiences how grammar debates can bring people together in a divided time.

Jovin will set up a “grammar table” at 6 p.m. at the Vashon Theatre, and will be joined by filmmaker Brandt Johnson after the film for a Q+A, followed by a book signing.

For more information about the event visit vashontheatre.com.

Subconscious Population

Vashon-based band Subconscious Population will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at the Vashon Sugar Shack. Fronted by island artist Ron Hook, Subconscious Population is known for their genre-bending grooves that have established them as an enduring musical force on the island.

Keyboardist Tony Mann will join the July 24 performance, adding an extra kick to the band’s distinctive sound.

Food and drinks will be available during the show, which is 21+. For more information visit vashonevents.org.

Amanda Knox: Cartwheel

Ahead of her Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut, Island comic Amanda Knox will perform her new show, “Cartwheel,” to island audiences at 7:30 on Friday July 24 and Saturday July 25 at the Black Cat Cabaret at Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe.

In the full-hour of comedy, Knox explores motherhood, and the complexities of explaining her wrongful imprisonment to her daughter. The unique one-woman show will offer an insightful and thought-provoking glimpse into the search for meaning after extraordinary experiences.

The first of Knox’s two shows is already sold out, and tickets can be found for the July 25 show at vashonevents.org.