Arts Briefs | July 2 edition

Summer arts fest 2026

The first exhibition round of the ninth annual Vashon Summer Arts Fest will welcome visitors for an opening reception between 5-8 p.m. on July 3 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Vashon Summer Arts Fest is an annual celebration of the island’s artists and creators, with three rotating exhibits over the course of the summer.

The first exhibit will feature a variety of island artists producing work across various mediums and styles.

Admission to the reception is free for all. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Jam in the atrium

The ongoing series, “Jam in the Atrium,” where bassist Bruce Phares performs with special guests will return at 1 p.m. on July 5 at Vashon Center for the Arts. This iteration’s special guests are pianist Josh Rawlings and saxophonist Darian Asplund.

A Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum award-winning recording artist, Rawlings has toured with Macklemore and Allen Stone, and has appeared at several major music venues and festivals.

Raised in the northwest, Asplund has emerged into the local music scene as an innovator of fresh sounds and exciting ideas. Asplund has been featured on a variety of shows and recordings, including on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ track “Downtown.”

For more information about the event, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Film Institute screenings

The Vashon Film Institute will host screenings of new and notable films at the Vashon Theatre through the month of July.

Screened in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Land Trust, the Vashon Theatre will screen “Silent Friend” at 7:15 p.m. 0n July 7. The 2025 award-winning film follows a single ginkgo tree across time — weaving together the stories of those whose lives intersect with it.

The Vashon theatre will also screen the buzzy new horror “Backrooms” at 8:30 p.m. on July 10. Directed by 21 year old filmmaker Kane Parsons, “Backrooms,” explores the internet-born concept of vast, eerily empty and somewhat familiar rooms that evoke nostalgia and discomfort. The new film follows a struggling furniture showroom manager, Clark, who finds a doorway to an infinite network of these rooms, that are somehow eerily connected to the outside world.

For tickets and information on showtimes visit vashontheatre.com.

Some’tet at Durong

Join Some’tet for an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at Durong. Blending elements like west-coast cool jazz, South American rhythms and soulful vocals, the group’s inventive sound is always fresh for audiences. The event is 21 plus with limited seating, so arrive early. For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Seattle Chamber Music Society summer festival

As part of their 2026 summer festival, the Seattle Chamber Music Society will perform between 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The evening of music will feature beloved works including Dvorak’s “American” quartet, Beethoven’s Op. 18 No. 1 and more, performed by an ensemble of celebrated musicians.

The Seattle Chamber Music Society is guided by the mission of celebrating live chamber music through performances in welcoming and accessible formats. The summer 2026 festival brings that mission to Vashon, giving islanders a chance to experience world-class music up close.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Croaker at the Wine Shop

Island-based acoustic quartet “Croaker” will perform a “brew-grass” inspired set of music at 6:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Wine Shop. Join Kim Thal on fiddle, Eric Frith on guitar, Danny Powers on bass and Andre Sapp on mandolin and guitar for hazy harmonies and acoustic grooves.

For more information visit vashonevents.org.

VIVA member show

Vashon Island Visual Artist’s (VIVA) 9th annual member show — which will take place between September 4-27 — is calling for artists to submit entries by July 17. The show, “Best of Vashon,” will celebrate the variety and quality of visual artists on the island, inviting artists to submit their best creations. The show is open to all current VIVA members, and those interested in submitting work can join or renew their membership before the deadline to participate. For more information and to fill out an entry form, visit VIVArtists.com.

Amanda Knox: Cartwheel

Ahead of her Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut, Island comic Amanda Knox will perform her new show, “Cartwheel,” to island audiences at 7:30 on Friday July 24 and Saturday July 25 at the Black Cat Cabaret at Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe.

In the full-hour of comedy, Knox explores motherhood, and the complexities of explaining her wrongful imprisonment to her daughter. The unique one-woman show will offer an insightful and thought-provoking glimpse into the search for meaning after extraordinary experiences.

The first of Knox’s two shows is already sold out, and tickets can be found for the July 25 show at vashonevents.org.