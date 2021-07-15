From New Storefront, Local Business Kits Out Adventurers

The local artists of Cowbelle Industries were commissioned to paint this mural on the north-facing side of Vashon Adventures’ new shop in the center of town (Courtesy Photo).

Erin and Doug Kieper are the owners of Vashon Adventures, a business drawing notice in its new location in downtown Vashon (Courtesy Photo).

What do you get when you combine kayak tours, e-bike rentals and camping? The answer is Vashon Adventures.

For almost a decade, Erin and Doug Kieper have operated a few different businesses on the island. First, in 2012, they started Vashon Water Sports to offer kayak and paddleboard rentals and tours. Then about four years later, they partnered with King County to offer camping on Maury Island. Finally, In 2017 the Kiepers started renting E-bikes at Vashon E-bike.

In 2020, they decided to combine paddling, pedaling and camping under one umbrella — Vashon Adventures.

Last year was rough on small businesses, but besides a pause on the construction of their new shop in the center of town, Vashon Adventures did pretty well during the pandemic, owner Erin Kieper said.

“People wanted to get outside so once the mandates were lifted we followed all the guidelines and got people out on the water — the only change was that we did reservations only,” Kieper said.

Eventually, construction on the building resumed and in February 2021, Vashon Adventures moved into their new bike shop across the street from Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe on Vashon Highway. The bike shop is decorated on its north-facing side with a large mural painted by the local artists of Cowbelle Industries.

Vashon Adventures specializes in helping folks explore the island whether it be on water or land. The kayak tours are family-friendly and fun for all experience levels. Similarly, since the bikes are electronically assisted, you don’t have to be a hardcore cyclist to explore the island.

“We give customers fun routes so they can explore the island without just riding on the highway,” Kieper said. “I really like riding the bikes on country roads that I’ve never been down before just so I can go slow and stop at the farm stands and explore.”

If you’re looking for an overnight stay, Vashon Adventures offers primitive beachfront camping (for those who can hike, bike or kayak in) at Maury Island Marine Park.

If you don’t want to give up all the luxuries of modern life, Vashon Adventures has you covered with their glamping (glamorous camping) site at Blue Moon Farm. The glampsite consists of a bell tent complete with a bed, a private bathroom with a shower and cooking area.

As the state opens back up, the staff at Vashon Adventures is excited to give people fun ways to get back in the habit of socializing through bike and kayak tours, Kieper said.

And for the time being Vashon Adventures will continue to offer tours by appointment only, to keep things running smoothly and ensure staff and customer safety. To schedule a tour, reserve a campsite or learn more, visit vashonadventures.com.