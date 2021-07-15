What’s Happening July 15 – 22

A show of paintings by Ilse and Hartmut Reimnitz is currently on view at The Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery (Ilse Reimnitz Artwork).

Drama Dock presents ‘ART’

Tickets are on sale now for Drama Dock’s first foray back on the stage since 2020 — “ART” — a 1998 Tony Award-winning play about three friends whose relationships spiral when one purchases an expensive and enigmatic painting. Directed by Lisa Perretti, the show starts Jon Kuzma, Steve Jones and Bill Epstein. See it at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 15, 16 and 17, at Vashon Center for the Arts. Find out more at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Help welcome Vashon’s new poet laureate

A festive welcome for Sandra Noel, the new Vashon Poet Laureate, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Snapdragon Bakery and Café, Friday, July 23, 7 p.m. The evening will include some poetry by Noel and past poet laureates, some envisioning of programs for the next two years, and lots of Adam Cone’s lyrical cake.

For more information, contact Ann Spiers, 206-463-9858 or spiers@centurytel.net.

Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery features local duo

Stop by The Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery to see a show of paintings by Ilse and Hartmut Reimnitz, now on the walls throughout July. Ilse’s work primarily includes watercolors and monotypes. She has exhibited nationally and regionally, including the Frye Art Museum and the Bellevue Art Museum. She is also a signature member of the Northwest Watercolor Society and the Women Painters of Washington, and over the years received numerous awards. Hartmut was a member of the well-known Vashon art group, Barnworks, and has shown his work in galleries on Vashon and throughout the Pacific Northwest.