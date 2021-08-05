Dog Days of Summer Arrive Right on Time For Gallery Cruise

Nate Clark’s “The Wedge,” is part of a show of work by installation artist in VCA’s Heron Meadow (

An exhibit of works by Shelley Hanna, “Burns Park,” can be seen at Snapdragon (Shelley Hanna Artwork).

Brian Brenno’s Vashon-centric artworks, crafted from aluminum pop and beer cans, cut up and nailed to plywood, are on display at The Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery (Brian Brenno Artwork).

Bill Jarcho’s “10 Cents a Pop” can be seen at VALISE Gallery in August (Bill Jarcho Artwork).

It’s time for another gallery cruise on Vashon, with most art spots open from about 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Don’t forget, masks are back in style for everyone these days in all indoor public locations. Here are some shows to check out, in addition to a remarkable artwork currently on display at Island Paper Chase (see page 1.)

Caffe Vino Olio

Fidelis, an artist from Brazil, will display his geometric, vibrantly colorful work. At the opening, some of David Lynch’s powerful Guatemala series will still be on view, plus artist Carol Schwennesen has adorned the cafe’s entrance to encourage islanders to attend her upcoming show in September.

Hardware Store Restaurant Gallery

According to islander Brian Brenno, his new exhibit, on display throughout August, “is all about Hjem — the Norwegian word for home — both for my love of Vashon and my 2020 homestay.” Brenno’s work in the show, made from aluminum pop and beer cans and bottle caps nailed to plywood, depicts all things Vashon: hydroplane races, old tractors, kayaks, ferries, and even fat dark clouds and raindrops.

Heron Meadow

For the first time, an outdoor exhibition of installation art will take place in Heron Meadow, a two-acre wetland habitat adjacent to VCA’s building. For the exhibit, “Over/Growth” six local visual artists have created six separate installations about re-engaging with the natural world after a long period of isolation. Opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, the show will remain on view until Aug. 28.

The show was curated after a call was put out to island artists to design and build site-specific, themed installations that creatively uses natural materials. Selected artists were Allison Trundle Crain, Nate Clark, Odin Lonning, Justin Brandimarte, and “Over/Growth” producers Leslie Zenz and Cyra Jane (Luce Morgana, collectively).

Of her project, “Nest,” Trundle said, “Sometimes we recreate our original nests not meaning to. We might outgrow or be forced to leave our nest. As humans, we need a place to rest and sleep and as a species, we are dealing with global warming, immigration, refugee, and housing issues. We all need a safe home.”

Trundle’s “Nest” will open with two dance performances, set to original compositions, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Nate Clark will present his first large installation on Vashon, though his work is held in many permanent collections. His project, “Wedge,” is a large three-dimensional woven net suspended between the trees, pointing attention toward the Meadow.

Tlingit artist Odin Lonning’s installation, “Killer Whale and The Salmon Nations of Wulj” is a panel of salmon and orcas in traditional style as a tribute to the sacred bond that Indigenous people have with the natural world.

Justin Brandimarte moved to Vashon in early 2020. In his piece, “Journey Out,” he explores moving past fears and unwelcoming pathways to find peace with something of an obstacle course/meditation space hidden at the far south end of the Meadow.

Cyra Jane will present “What Once Was Here,” a community memorial to time lost that incorporates the words, grief, and experiences of dozens of islanders woven into large panels and black paint.

Leslie Zenz’s installation, “Mold Pods: Specimen #0706,” is remarkably made of Oomycota, a water mold, collected on Vashon in 2021 following the societal shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over/Growth” is the launch for Luce Morgana Productions. Curators Zenz and Jane have almost 45 years of combined experience as directors and lead artists for events including parades, festivals and symposiums.

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe

A new exhibit of photography by Shelley Hanna, “Burns Park,” will grace the walls of Snapdragon. The works on display hearken back to Hanna’s childhood, she said. “It’s a project about being a spy as a child — but to be fair I was not spying on people, just places, and I wasn’t really a spy, just a kid.”

VALISE

On Friday, VALISE Gallery will open “Time,” an exhibit of VALISE artists that explores all aspects of the temporal.

In her work, “Tower of Time,” Pascale Judet explores the idea that time is short. “I wanted to explore this sense of a lifetime’s brevity as well as its richness …” she said.

Painter Rachel Lordkenaga’s paintings, “Tractor” and “Midday,” are based on two photos of her grandmother. Both photos, she said, “evoked a sense of precarious childhood in the wilderness. The wonder and fear and comfort of being new. And now.”

Other artists participating in the show are Gregory Burnham, Dot Cherch, Bill Jarcho, Jesse Johnson, Corinne Lightweaver, Jiji Saunders, Sharon Shaver, Hita von Mende, George Wright and Lenard Yen.

VALISE Gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The opening reception, on Friday, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. The show runs through Saturday, August 28.

Vashon Center for the Arts

The latest exhibits opening at VCA’s summer arts fest will include a group show by local ceramicists, a jewelry show, and outdoor installations in VCA’s Heron Meadow.

Ceramicists Abraham McBride, Barbara Wells, Chris Beck, Dave Olsen, Gale Lurie, Irene Otis, Jane Neubauer, Karen Fevold, Lin Holley, Marla Smith, Mary Hosick, Mary L Robinson and Roxanne Thayer will show off a bounty of serving bowls, platters, casserole dishes, mugs, vases, and sushi plates set with condiment bowls. There are also decorative tiles and porcelain goddess figurines in the show.

Marie Higuera will exhibit her hand-made jewelry, including ornaments for hair that were inspired primarily by the flora and fauna of Vashon gardens and forests, and by Mexican folk art. The pieces are made primarily of sterling silver, and incorporate precious and semi-precious stones, glass, brass, and fine silver.

Also on display, in continuing exhibits, are artworks by Annette Messitt, Renee Jett, Deborah Taylor, Sophia Krikawa, Donna Liberty, Harmony Kellogg, Rachel LordKenaga, Maija McKnight, Robin Mallory, Robert Thomas, Andrea Bellon and Michael Brinker.

VCA’s regular summer gallery hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.