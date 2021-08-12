Our Town: Generations have been charmed by tile maker’s work

Tiles by Irene Otis have been purchased by many on Vashon to mark special occasions (Irene Otis Artwork).

Note: The Beachcomber partners with Vashon Island Visual Artists (ViVA) to spotlight longtime local artists. This week, we hear from local ceramicist Irene Otis as she tells us, in her own words, about her life and work on Vashon.

I am a 50-plus year Vashon islander.

Thanks to island support and encouragement, my career as a tile maker began at a long-ago Strawberry Festival. Over the years, I have employed islanders and made lots of tiles. Now back down to my original size of one, I continue to make tiles in my home studio on Ridge Rd. S.W. My tiles have gone to lots of places — installations, our public library in the children’s section, and helped many celebrate births, anniversaries, weddings and the vagaries of life.

Thank you, Vashon, for your enthusiastic support over the years — generations of islanders are familiar with my tiles and that has made me gratefully fulfilled. Visit me at irenes-tiles.com.

Want to find out more about ViVA and check out the work of more local artists? Visit vivartists.com.